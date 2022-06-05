May 2022 brings spring road construction, maintenance at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with Mathy Construction of Onalaska, Wis., complete road construction May 5,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with Mathy Construction of Onalaska, Wis., complete road construction May 5, 2022, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Several miles of roadway on the post’s cantonment area received new pavement and more in early May 2022 to upgrade them in time for busier projected training times on the installation later in the year. Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Public Works regularly coordinates road and other infrastructure improvement at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Several construction and maintenance projects to improve the roadways at Fort McCoy began in early May, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW).



DPW General Engineer Gareth Ferguson said there were three major road paving efforts at the post being completed by Mathy Construction, which is headquartered in Onalaska, Wis.



Projects include:



• Repairing South 9th Avenue: Cost of contract to fix is $519,700.23. The schedule of work calls to remove existing asphalt pavement, patch the subbase, and install a new asphalt surface from South 10th Avenue to Headquarters Avenue.



• Repair East Eaton Road: Cost of contract to fix is $223,578.66. The schedule of work calls to remove existing asphalt pavement, remove and replace subbase, and install a new asphalt surface from South O Street to East 12th Avenue.



• Repair South T Street. Cost of contract to fix is $143,202.24. Schedule of work calls to remove existing asphalt pavement, remove and replace subbase, and install a new asphalt surface from South 11th Avenue to South 10th Avenue.



“Projects began in early May and were expected to be completed by May 13 with weather and schedule permitting.”



DPW regularly coordinates road and other infrastructure improvement at the installation.



Stephen Sullivan, the Chief Financial Officer and Director for Resources, Installations, and Materiel for the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve, recently visited Fort McCoy in late April. He said he appreciated the work the workforce of Fort McCoy puts forth to ensure the post’s infrastructure and more is top-notch.



“I think what struck me the most (during my visit) was the commitment of the entire staff,” Sullivan said. “As we went around and visited the many facilities … every single staff member I met was passionate about what they were doing, and they had exceptional facilities.”



Construction projects also contribute to the economic impact Fort McCoy has on the local economy. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2021 was an estimated $1.93 billion, above the $1.479 billion reported for FY 2020, garrison officials announced. The data was compiled by Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office.



FY 2021 operating costs on post of $249.88 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy, officials said.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



(The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works contributed to this article.)