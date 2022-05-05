Marine Corps Base Quantico hosts Teacher Appreciation Week reception

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated annually during the first week of May to show gratitude and to honor teachers for the lasting contributions they make to the lives of students. In 1953, Eleanor Roosevelt persuaded congress to make it an official holiday, while it has transitioned to a week of observance, teachers are honored throughout the week and are given the extra credit they deserve. This year Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ) celebrated by hosting a reception and ceremony dedicated to the teachers who work at Crossroads Elementary and Quantico Middle High School.



“This is an opportunity that gives us the ability to recognize and celebrate the incredible work our teachers do on a day-to-day basis,” said Col. Michael Brooks, the base commander of Marine Corps Base Quantico. “We discovered and recognized that our teachers here at Marine Corps Base Quantico have always and still are the heart of this base.”



Brooks highlighted the teachers of MCBQ and praised them for their dedication and flexibility during the last two years and throughout the pandemic. Brooks presented Miles Shea, principal of Quantico Middle High School, and Tracey Fairfax, principal of Crossroads Elementary, a plaque to recognize the teachers at each school for their outstanding work and devotion.



Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) is one of two federally-operated school systems who are responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th grade educational programs on behalf of the Department of Defense. DoDEA has about 15,000 employees and covers about 70,000 students worldwide.



“DoDEA has had many changes over the years but teachers are the center of what we do, and they were, and still are the constant,” said Kent Worford, superintendent, DoDEA Mid-Atlantic District. “I have 26 schools from West Point to Quantico; to Lejeune; to Puerto Rico; to Cuba, and I try to be ambitious to visit all of them to recognize them,” he continued.



As Teacher Appreciation Week comes to an end, this is a simple reminder to thank teachers for what they do, not just once a year but for every contribution they give every single day.



“I don’t call it Teacher Appreciation Week; our military families, our parents, our students, and I appreciate you every day,” said Worford.

