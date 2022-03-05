Public Service Recognition Week: Terri Hilton, DFAS Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 3, 2022 – Terri Hilton may have joined the Defense Finance and Accounting Service in 2008 as a Leader in Motion (LIM), but she's been a leader in her community for a long time before that.



Hilton has a history of giving back for years. As far back as she can remember, she's supported her kids and their networks by volunteering to provide food, community cleanups, driving kids around, etc.



Hilton, who works in Information Technology, is an active member of organizations both inside and outside of work. "We spent weekends making food for various clubs, leading meetings, being there for our kids as well as others, when families needed help," Hilton said. "Some of them just didn't have the money for extra things," she added.



Hilton spends dozens of hours a month giving back, along with her husband Jim and two now-adult daughters, Jaimee and Kellie.



IN DFAS



Hilton is an integral part of the Veterans Employment Resource Group (VERG), established in 2016, and is the only of its kind in DFAS.



"It was formerly a Special Emphasis Program (SEP) but it didn't really explain what it was, so I set off trying to get us renamed," she stated. Hilton is actively assisting Europe with starting its chapter.



In addition, Hilton has worked with military organizations for years. "In 2009, I read a DFAS Business Journal article on Carol Bridges and about her support with our troops here on base. All the things she did, the ways she was giving back, it inspired me." After a few exchanges with Bridges, Hilton was already running events independently, even though she had only been with DFAS for a year.



The ASMC organization got on board and partnered with Hilton. In addition, she saw a need to reach beyond her own family and reached out to provide support to the Adopt-A-Family organization.



"We had done Adopt-A-Family before, but with the help of ASMC, we provide about 20 kids a year with Christmas." It's not unusual to see Hilton driving around to several surrounding counties to pick up toys, snacks, etc., around the Christmas season.



Hilton has established a network with Ohio veterans, constantly doing events for USO on the weekend at building 11 twice a month. So it's not uncommon for her to be there three or four weekends a month.



"Reservists come on base," Hilton said, "They come through on the weekends, and we are handing out snacks to them."



OUTSIDE OF WORK



RISFAC/ISFAC Regional Inter-Service Family Assistance Committee, Ohio, is an organization Hilton works with outside of DFAS but does have some crossover into the network she has built for herself.



The organization consists of military members, volunteers, businesses, local and state government offices, and other organizations throughout Ohio. They meet quarterly to discuss the needs of our service members and their families.



Hilton's growing contact list includes everyone from Volunteers of America, and Suicide Prevention, to utility companies, to name a few.



"Ohio is divided into four sections," Hilton explained. "Anytime anyone needs assistance of any kind, they can reach out to RISFAC/ ISFAC for a hand up."



"For example there was a woman who had a car accident, three kids, husband deployed, and three days before Christmas. We pulled together help with resources, gifts, food vouchers, etc.," Hilton said.



MASH pantry is another veteran's organization that benefits from Hilton's giving heart.



"I've hosted food drives through ASMC as well. I partner with MASH pantry, who has set up a satellite location here on base. We serve 300 families a month from this location, it's self-service."



"In 2018, a small agency on our base was furloughed. I went to MASH, explained what we had, and established a food drive to keep the pantry on-base stocked for those displaced workers. I partnered up with base communications to share info on resources," she added.



Ohio National Guard's Centralized Out Process occurs once a month and it's for military members leaving the armed services. These future veterans attend this final step of their career with ONG and Hilton is there supporting them on their way out.



"You get to know these people, you hear them talking, listen to what they need." Hilton said.



Hilton even coaches retiring military as they transition back to the working world. "I was really happy to hear one of the gentlemen I have worked with was just hired here at DFAS," she said.







CONNECTING



Hilton nor her husband served in the military, but her time at DFAS has given her a passion for helping those who have.



Her cousin is active with Ohio Army National Guard in Rickenbacker and deployed in 2010. She also has an uncle who served in Vietnam that lives in Washington and with whom she talks to more now since she started working with veterans. In addition, she has other distant family members who have served or are presently serving.



What inspires Hilton to keep going, strive, and take on new projects? Her family.



"They are the ones who back me up when I'm short-staffed," Hilton said. "My husband got me a shirt that says, 'I'm happiest when I'm helping,' and it's true. He tells me when I leave to volunteer that I'm going out to save the world," she added.



"I saw a quote one time that read 'the happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more,'" Hilton said.



Her advice is, "Find something that's meaningful to you. You can put in as much time or as little as you want, no matter what they will appreciate you," Hilton said.



"I also talk to people who can support with their time or different talents they do have—just because someone buys things or doesn't, they are just as important as any others," Hilton said.



Hilton lives by another saying she got from a DFAS mentor, "I may not be able to help everyone, but if I can help even one person, it's worth it." She has that note on a post-it at her desk.

