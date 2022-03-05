Public Service Recognition Week: Pam Caldwell, DFAS Limestone

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 3, 2022 – Pam Caldwell will tell you that she is part of a "small group with a large heart." But without hearing the context or extent of her initiatives for the community, she is underselling herself by far.



Pam Caldwell is a dedicated wife, mother, and sister. So, when her brother, Brian, became sick with Stage 4 gastric cancer in 2013, she was right by his side. Caldwell and her brother leaned on each other during the last eight months they spent together, and during that time, they had a lot of time to talk about life.



"He couldn't believe the people there, at the hospitals, with no support," Caldwell said. "It became clear to us that no matter how much a person makes, this kind of thing will financially drain you," she added, "Also, we saw that the paperwork was just pages and pages to get any kind of assistance, so we wanted to just try to help any way we could."



"The first chemo bill I saw was around $75,000 and i just couldn't believe it," Caldwell said.



Caldwell established the Brian's Ride Foundation Cancer Fund in 2015 in memory of her brother Brian Caldwell, 53, only eight months after being diagnosed, who passed away after battling Stage 4 gastric cancer.



Before Brian succumbed to his illness, he and Caldwell were already paving the road for significant accomplishments, even though neither could know what the bigger plan was.







THE BEGINNING



Shortly after Brian passed away, Caldwell's husband, Kevin, suggested they do something to honor his memory.



"We talked about donating a chair or something like that the hospital needed," Caldwell said.



With that spark, a term Caldwell often refers to as she lovingly talks about the work she does, she and Kevin decided that since Brian rode motorcycles, they should have a charity motorcycle ride to raise money.



And raise the money they did. Caldwell raised a lot more than enough to donate a chair in Brian's name in that first event.

REACHING OUT



"We didn't know what to do with the money," Caldwell said.



Luckily for her, Caldwell's sister-in-law is a nurse—a great hospital resource. Also, Caldwell and Brian became good friends with the oncology staff at Jefferson Carey hospital, the organization that decides where and how to help patients who need help.



"We aren't involved in the decision-making part, we just raise the funds," Caldwell said, "We didn't want any part in making those determinations, and didn't think families would feel comfortable with us, involved in their medical details."



Caldwell went on to say, "Next, we started meeting with more people, expanding our own circle of supporters, and even involved the CEO of the hospital as we continued to make connections."







MAKING IT OFFICIAL



In 2016, Caldwell and her close-knit team established the Brian's Ride Cancer Fund. The mission of the non-profit, the product of a selfless desire to help those while honoring her brother, has a simple mission.



"The foundation was established to assist the local community with the costs associated with covering cancer related expenses that are incurred throughout the diagnosis, treatment and future related expenses," Caldwell explained.



PERSISTENCE PAYS OFF



The colder months in Limestone have always been a challenge for Caldwell. So even before COVID, she was looking for ways to diversity.



"We always look for something different to do. We have had talks about what to do in the winter, especially to add on. Part of what we want to do though is stick with two or three events and just grow those events. There are about eight-ten of us total who put on all of the events, so everyone works hard," Caldwell said.



"Even during Covid and being limited on what we could do in person, we had an oncology nurse who helped with grant writing. That helped with resources and build up that fund," Caldwell said.



Now, the group is back on track with in-person events. They have hosted a Vintage snowmobile run that raised $7,000, a huge city-wide garage sale scheduled in May, and the Brian's Ride Motorcycle-based fundraisers.



WHAT'S IT ALL FOR?



"The work Pam has done in support of the Brian's Ride foundation has helped so many families throughout our community, to include my own," said Tammy Dumond, Caldwell's supervisor.



"Everyone at some point in their life will be touched by the word 'cancer' and it is at that very moment when a helping hand is needed the most," Dumond said. "Being able to provide families with some financial assistance during these difficult times does help to ease the burden on families," she added.



Over the last eight years since its formation, Brian's Ride has raised over $130,000 to assist patients and their families with expenses incurred from traveling for treatment, lodging, co-payments, medical equipment, and nutritional supplements.



About 250 patients have benefitted from Caldwell and her team's efforts.



Included in that count are several DFAS employees, or their families, who a cancer diagnosis has also impacted.



Caldwell and her team don't necessarily seek families out, but they manage to find them.



"Either we learned about DFAS employees going through treatments, or it was a family member who needed help, or some other connection," she said. "Since we don't know who our funds go to, we don't even know who our funds help. They will approach us after the fact and thank us. That's pretty awesome," Caldwell added.



"Or we'll be out someplace and hear that someone is talking about their experience with Brian's fund--not even knowing we are affiliated with it," Caldwell said.



"There's always something you can do. Sometimes you think one little thing won't go very far, but just that one spark can start the fire inside someone," Caldwell said, "And find the right people who can and want to help. We are here to help each other and our community. It could be one of us tomorrow."



In addition to Caldwell's efforts, she and her husband also have four kids and four grandchildren to whom she dedicates the rest of her free time.



Brian's Ride is a registered 501(c) 3. You can get more information on the organization's Facebook at Brian's Ride Cancer Fund.

Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022