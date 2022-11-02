TEC announces three Outstanding Airmen of the Year

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center recently announced the organization’s top NCO, senior NCO, and civilian during 2021 in East Tennessee.



The NCO of the Year is Staff Sgt. Andrea Posey, a public affairs specialist at TEC University’s production branch.



Supervisors highlighted Sergeant Posey’s instrumental broadcast support during the 2021 Air National Guard Senior Leadership Conference. She captured more than 20 hours of the event, saving $20,000 from out-source fees. She also developed and produced transition assistance program videos for service members, educating them on multiple programs. She assisted in media training during a national command chief conference, including on-camera mock interviews that enhanced the leaders’ skills with civilian media. In other broadcast and production projects, she ensured the professional communications of senior ANG officers and enlisted that reached many audiences through virtual conferencing, recorded messaging, annual reviews, and live ceremonies.



Posey initiated and delivered training projects for a ready force. She facilitated crisis communication lessons for public affairs managers and produced a performance-report writing broadcast. She released a series of four video micro-lessons on professional videography and photography for her career field.



The staff sergeant earned 15 credit hours toward her master’s degree with a 4.0 grade-point average. She counseled Air Force cadets in the community and received special honors from the Eastern Tennessee Military Affairs Council for her service.



The Senior NCO of the Year is Master Sgt. Megan Francolini, a professional military education instructor at the Lankford Enlisted PME Center.



Sergeant Francolini led Lankford Center’s Airman Leadership School as its superintendent. She steered a cadre of 15 instructors through eight classes. It accounted for more than 1,000 hours of curriculum supporting 99 total-force U.S. Air Force wings, ten major commands, and 747 joint and multi-national leaders.



Supervisors defined Francolini as a dynamic superintendent who implemented and revised virtual classes to increase ALS graduates and reduce the force-wide backlog by 10 percent. That included the direction of seven virtual PME classes for 1,000 graduates, saving the Department of Defense $2 million in training and travel funds. The master sergeant also managed distinguished visitors, advised leadership in disciplinary matters, and ensured curriculum updates and student enrollment.



Francolini maintained her medical certifications for her primary career field through numerous self-development hours and additionally earned nine credit hours toward a Human Resource Management degree.



The Civilian of the Year is John Erdman, an instructional specialist assigned to TEC University’s instructional development branch.



Mr. Erdman developed six e-learning classes for the Leadership Certificate Program. He created seven professional development classes and led in-resident training for the Tennessee National Guard’s E8/E9 symposium, attended by more than 100 Airmen. He also delivered more than two-dozen hours of professional development to 73 NCOs from the Nevada and Vermont ANG.



Erdman was recognized as a leading education expert by the National Guard Bureau and top U.S. Air Force educators, providing training and force development lectures at their request. He completed the Air University Teaching Essentials Course to stay current in those methods. He established surveys and processes that improved branch standards and reduced TEC University’s mission costs.



An avid outdoorsman, Erdman hiked more than 600 miles during his free time to collect congestion data for the National Park Service. That volunteerism helped NPS create safety and security for its park visitors, and his litter patrols also kept the Great Smoky Mountains pristine, among his other community efforts.



These Airmen of the Year receive special recognition from the staff and award certificates from the Commander, among other benefits.



(Supervisors’ award packages contributed to this report.)

