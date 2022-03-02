MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- Fourteen students from the U.S. Air Force Instructor Certification Program and their instructors took a moment for a class photo on February 2, outside Patriot Hall, before graduation this week at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in East Tennessee.



Graduates widely remark on ICP as challenging, but it is also TEC University’s most popular continuing education course. Most of its students are specialists who teach others as part of their regular duties.



“ICP is so challenging because the course introduces many new concepts in a short time to students who are not trained to be instructors,” said Larry McCoy, the superintendent of Instructional Development. “We also require the student to think ‘outside the box’ when developing their lessons.”



The two-week course teaches students how to develop lesson plans and give instruction and demonstrations, among other teaching and training skills and methods. It awards three credit hours through the Community College of the Air Force and more than seven continuing education units upon completion.



“Most of the students welcome the challenge, whether it be for career advancement or just to become a better instructor,” said McCoy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 08:29 Story ID: 420104 Location: TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ICP remains a challenging, popular course at TEC’s campus, by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.