Committed to Excellence in the Indo-Pacific

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 13, 2022) – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) is forward-deployed to the Indo-Pacific area demonstrating the combat credible power that earned the ship its’ warfare area certifications during the work-up cycle last year.



Operating as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, Mobile Bay’s crew continues to enhance their preparedness and readiness while on deployment. Capitalizing on shipboard and strike group evolutions allows the crew to strengthen their tactical proficiency, lethality and interoperability with joint and allied forces.



“Mobile Bay has sustained superior performance and has proven itself an invaluable asset for the strike group,” said Lt. j.g. Ellen Plunkett, Mobile Bay’s training officer. “That’s thanks to our continuous training out here, because it helps keep our Sailors and ship in the state of readiness that gave us the green light to start our mission in the first place.”



Mobile Bay works with joint and allied forces to ensure they are responding to any situation as efficiently as possible. During dual-carrier operations in the South China Sea with the Carl Vinson strike group in January, Mobile Bay participated in anti-submarine and air warfare drills, replenishments-at-sea, aircraft transfers with other units and maritime interdiction operations designed to refine warfighting capabilities in the region.



In exercise Noble Fusion, which occurred during the first week of February, Mobile Bay worked alongside two embarked Marine Expeditionary Units aboard Amphibious Ready Groups, units from the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, as well as units from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) to demonstrate joint capability necessary to efficiently seize maritime terrain as directed.



Jungle Warfare Exercise 2022, which began on February 12th, highlights Mobile Bay’s ability to support over 7,500 Marines from the 3rd Marine Division in the simulated defense of islands through flight operations and live fire demonstrations.



Constant communication between all parties involved is essential, because it ensures Mobile Bay maintains both operational and training success while keeping personnel and equipment safe. Plunkett works alongside other TRAINOs aboard the different units to verify the scheduling of joint conducted training events. She also ensures the individual warfare area training teams aboard Mobile Bay are able to conduct trainings that can be facilitated within the joint operational tempo.



“Each training team aboard maintains their shipboard training load hand-in-hand with their operational commitments,” Plunkett said. “The expectation is for training team members to use their level of knowledge to simulate situations that the ship could encounter while deployed, and ensure that Sailors have the skills, experience and knowledge to fight and defend against any threat.”



Some of the training teams aboard Mobile Bay include: the damage control training team (DCTT), the medical training team (MTT) and the anti-terrorism training team (ATTT). DCTT provides Sailors with the knowledge and practice needed to defend the ship against potential hazards encountered during underway and in-port operations such as fires, flooding, and chemical, biological and radiological attacks. MTT empowers crewmembers with the skills to respond to personnel casualties in a timely and safe manner and ATTT defends the ship against acts of terrorism.



The drilling of each training team’s provided pre-planned responses is essential to maintaining the readiness of the crew. Sailors are equipped to participate in the various training teams exercises while also exceling in the tasking given to them as part of their designated rate or job. Plunkett says that it takes enthusiasm, expertise and dedication for Sailors to maintain their sustained performance while deployed. One of her pillars for successful training is to keep personnel safety as the top priority.



“I think it’s important for families to know that their Sailors are ready for any threat or task that comes their way, because of their continuous training,” Plunkett said. “We’re also making sure that Sailors are staying safe during these training exercises as the standards of surface and aviation warfare continue to expand and evolve.”



The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

