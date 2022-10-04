USS SHILOH Receives 2021 Battle “E”

YOKOSUKA, Japan - In April 2022, Rear. Adm. Michael Donnelly, Commander, Task Force 70, congratulated Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) on the ship’s selection as the winner of the 2021 Battle Effectiveness Award from Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet for Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5.

The Battle Effectiveness (Battle “E”) and associated Command Excellence (CE) awards recognize sustained superior performance in an operational environment, and sustained continuous readiness throughout the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). The Battle “E” award is not a qualification award or an award for mere excellence - it is awarded to the best ship in the organization. This award is about the warrior skills combatant ships must demonstrate in conflict. Shiloh received excellence awards in 4 out of the 6 categories, the most in CSG 5.

Shiloh received the Maritime Warfare (Power Projection/Sea Control) Excellence Award (Black "E"), the Engineering/Survivability Excellence Award (Red "E"), the Logistics Management Excellence (Blue “E”) and the Safety Award (Yellow “E”). By receiving these awards, Shiloh demonstrated superior performance in power projection and sea control, engineering and damage control, management of material and financial resources, and maintenance and execution of afloat safety, occupational health-related programs and initiatives.

"I could not be more proud of the entire Shiloh team," said Capt. Adam Cheatham, Commanding Officer, Shiloh. “Winning the Battle Effectiveness Award is a team effort and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the crew. They strive for excellence in all that they do and the Battle "E" is a natural result of their efforts."

