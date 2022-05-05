Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Communications Squadron change of command

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 17th Communications Squadron conducted its change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, May 5.

    “Today we are saying farewell to a phenomenal officer, and a servant leader, Major William Bennett,” said Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander. “We are also welcoming another amazing leader, Major Dexter Webb. The Comm. Squadron’s change of command is just the beginning of many changes of command, but the key aspect in the 17th Training Wing is not just the change of command, but a continuity of command.”

    Under Bennett’s command, the 17th CS spent $3.2 million worth of communications contracts to execute equipment to modernize Goodfellow’s network.

    “I would like to thank my Lord and Savior, I couldn’t do anything without him,” said Maj. William Bennett, 17th CS outgoing commander. “I feel super pumped and safe knowing that I am transitioning this mission to a very competent leader.”

    Reilman offered Dexter his charge.

    “First, collaborate until it hurts, across the wing, community and command, build those relationships,” said Reilman. “We absolutely have to get this right for the communications network infrastructure. Second: continue to innovate and solve for agility. I need what will be required to operate ten years from now. That will continue to transform training and build the next generation of firefighters, and joint intelligence professionals to defeat any adversary. That’s your charge and I know you are up to it.”

    The 17th CS welcomed incoming commander, Maj. Dexter Webb from the 51st Fighter Wing in Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea.

    “It’s good to be back in my home state of Texas,” said Webb. “Goodfellow Air Force Base, first to all, second to none, this is Combat One, signing on.”

    Dexter will lead the 17th CS in operating, securing and defending cyberspace systems to enable training of intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and fire protection professionals for America and her allies.

