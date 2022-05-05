Fort Lee Graduation Tribute submission deadline set for June 10

Photo By Terrance Bell | Graduates of the 2011 class of Prince George High School toss their mortorboards in...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | Graduates of the 2011 class of Prince George High School toss their mortorboards in the air after the last student received her certificate during the commencement exercises June 11 at the school's football stadium. The deadline for community submissions to the 2022 Fort Lee High School Graduation Tribute is June 10. (File photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – The Garrison Public Affairs Office here is now accepting submissions for the annual tribute to high school graduates.



This special product – published for the past 16 years – serves as an opportunity to highlight the efforts of community youth who have demonstrated perseverance, self-discipline and, in many cases, courage to complete their grade-school journeys. PAO will feature the 2022 High School Graduation Tribute on social media at www.Facebook.com/ArmyFortLee. Last year’s salute resulted in 7,696 engagements, 221 comments and 89 shares.



All Team Lee members can participate, including active-duty military, reservists, retirees, government civilians and contractors. To acknowledge as many high school seniors as possible prior to normally scheduled commencement activities, participants are asked to send their submissions before the deadline of June 10.



The following items are needed to participate in the tribute:



• Head-and-shoulders photo of each graduate

• First and last name of each student and each parent

• The parent’s place of duty and military rank, if applicable

• Student’s age and high school

• A telephone number to be used (but not published) if additional information is needed.



Student photo submissions should be copyright-free (if taken by a studio or commercial vendor), well-lit, in-focus and saved in jpeg format. For the best display quality, the photo should be no smaller than 3-by-5 inches. Parents who do not have a photo of their graduate can make arrangements with the Public Affairs Office staff to have one taken.



Email is the preferred method of submission, sent to terrance.a.bell.civ@army.mil. For hand delivery, the PAO is located in the CASCOM headquarters, building 5020, room 4014, at the corner of Lee and A avenues.



For questions, contact the PAO staff at 804-734-6948 or 734-7147.