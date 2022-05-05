Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 AMW Airmen launch, protect 33 aircraft during severe weather flyaway

    97 AMW Airmen launch, protect 33 aircraft during severe weather flyaway

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Exactly 33 aircraft departed Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 3 to 4, 2022, to avoid a severe weather projection in the local area. The evacuation demonstrated Airmen's ability to safely and rapidly launch a large number of aircraft in a short time.

