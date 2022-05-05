Exactly 33 aircraft departed Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 3 to 4, 2022, to avoid a severe weather projection in the local area. The evacuation demonstrated Airmen's ability to safely and rapidly launch a large number of aircraft in a short time.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 15:34
|Story ID:
|420074
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 97 AMW Airmen launch, protect 33 aircraft during severe weather flyaway, by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
