97 AMW Airmen launch, protect 33 aircraft during severe weather flyaway

Exactly 33 aircraft departed Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 3 to 4, 2022, to avoid a severe weather projection in the local area. The evacuation demonstrated Airmen's ability to safely and rapidly launch a large number of aircraft in a short time.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 15:34 Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US