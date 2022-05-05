Soldier uses existing equipment to create rapid deployment tactical command system

FORT CARSON, Colorado – A Soldier from the Fort Carson, Colorado-based 71st Ordnance Group (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) developed a rapid deployment command and control system that reduces the time required to deploy to hotspots around the world.



Cpl. Kobie R. Roemisch created the Mobile Expedient Tactical Operations Center kit (MET-K) with equipment that was already available in the group.



“I was sitting down in the office one day when we noticed we had some old equipment lying around we didn’t use in the green boxes,” said Roemisch, a Bedford, Texas, native who has always had an interest in engineering and figuring out how things work.



“I was told to utilize them or throw them away,” said Roemisch. “Then the idea came to put the (Joint Battle Command-Platform) system and the radio mount system in the boxes. From there, I just got to work.”



The result of Roemisch's efforts is the MET-K, a system that takes up half the space and takes about a day to set up.



The system is currently being tested and will run a proof of concept during the annual all-Army EOD Team of the Year competition on Fort Carson, Colorado, May 16 – 20. The MET-K will serve as the expeditionary communications package for each of the training lanes during the Army-wide competition that brings together EOD units from around the world.



Maj. Shawn M. Gutierrez, the communication officer for the 71st EOD Group, said the upcoming proof of concept will test many areas.



“During the event, we will deploy and operate the MET-K and begin to capture essential data that will help us improve upon our Mark I design. The metrics include setup and teardown time, power supply analysis in the operational environment, scalability and mobility,” said Gutierrez, an 18-year Army veteran from Calhoun, Georgia, who has deployed to Afghanistan.



“The plan is to build this capability all the way down to the EOD company level,” said Gutierrez. “The Soldiers will take the lessons learned from the Team of the Year and see what we can do to continue to perfect our design.”



Gutierrez said they are putting together an instruction guide that other EOD units can use to build the MET-K system.



The 71st EOD Group commands all Army EOD Soldiers west of the Mississippi River, including three EOD battalions and 18 EOD companies on 11 installations in nine states.



The group is part of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command.



Soldiers and civilians from the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-headquartered 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases on 16 states to take on the world’s most dangerous hazards.



Gutierrez said that MET-K will help EOD technicians to be more nimble, agile and adaptable during large scale combat operations where speed is critical.



“With the advances of technology and precision fires from a near peer adversary, our lethal formations must have the ability to expeditiously move from one location to another or jump TOC,” said Gutierrez. “The variable that could mean life or death on the battlefield is time.”



“Cpl. Roemisch played a significant role in fabricating the design of the Mobile Expedient Tactical Operations Center-Kit … the term that Cpl. Roemisch and his team coined for the design,” said Gutierrez.



Spc. Mason G. Armijo, Sgt. Devin T. Hawk and Sgt. 1st Class Scott D. Reckell assisted with developing the MET-K.



“Together these Soldiers leveraged their experience and technical expertise to efficiently design a mobile TOC kit that could save set up time and save operational space in the EOD formations transportation loads,” said Gutierrez.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 14:59 Story ID: 420069 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Hometown: BEDFORD, TX, US Hometown: CALHOUN, GA, US Web Views: 36 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier uses existing equipment to create rapid deployment tactical command system, by Walter Ham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.