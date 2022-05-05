TEC’s Airmen of the first quarter identified

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. — U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Erin Cook and Tech. Sgt. Gilbert Sandoval earned recognition as the senior NCO and NCO for the first quarter, respectively, and Dave Barlow earned the civilian of the first quarter for the Air National Guard's I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in East Tennessee.



The organization recognizes the top performers from its total force staff assigned from the regular Air Force, the Air Force Reserve, and the Air National Guard. Quarterly awardees receive special recognition, an award plaque, and other honors.



Sandoval is a professional military education instructor for TEC's Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center.



Supervisors outlined that Sandoval blueprinted an NCO academy curriculum change. He coached 25 instructors and three academies in a beta test that completed an Air Education and Training Command objective. He modernized the outdated records program and launched a 30-hour goal-setting seminar, among other achievements.



Sandoval completed an MBA and his joint professional military education and coaching certification. He stepped forward to direct a Chief's retirement ceremony that included a comprehensive multimedia presentation of photos and videos for its attendees.



Cook is TEC's Command Support Staff superintendent.



Supervisors said that Cook retooled CSS tracking programs and eliminated more than a dozen redundancies. She resurrected TEC's evaluation program, which reduced an EPR backlog to exceed standards and brought 100 percent compliance. She launched a system interface and tracking and signature system that reduced 60 manhours for the command staff, among other accomplishments.



Cook completed three credit hours toward her MBA and created and supported various discussion groups and workgroup seminars.



Barlow is a federal-service audiovisual specialist for TEC University's Transmission Branch.



Supervisors said that Barlow accomplished the Senior Leadership Conference site survey that determined audiovisual needs for 500 attendees, which saved $20,000 in rental fees. He oversaw two same-day graduation broadcasts for nearly 3,000 online viewers to celebrate students' achievements. He managed, categorized, and archived more than a dozen videos, collaborating with staff and expanding TEC-U's library, among other accomplishments.



Barlow developed a training plan for the television studio and its public affairs specialists to increase proficiency. He coordinated a fundraiser event that helped raise more than $25,000 for at-risk women and supported drug-addiction treatment awareness. He dedicated 16 hours to assisting with a teen retreat for more than 400 high school students.



(Supervisor award packages contributed to this report.)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 13:38 Story ID: 420054 Location: TN, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TEC’s Airmen of the first quarter identified, by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.