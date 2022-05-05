Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tonawanda Landfill Vicinity Property Site Closeout Report Available

    FUSRAP Tonawanda Landfill Vicinity Property

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors use precision excavation techniques, guided...... read more read more

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Buffalo District has completed the Site Closeout Report for the Tonawanda Landfill Vicinity Property, Town of Tonawanda, New York. It is available in the Reports section of the project website at: http://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/Missions/HTRW/FUSRAP/Tonawanda-Landfill/. The report provides a consolidated record of all removal and remedial activities conducted at the Tonawanda Landfill Vicinity Property and documents compliance with all regulations and requirements. The site is a vicinity property of the Linde FUSRAP Site, also located in Tonawanda, New York.

    Prepared under the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP), this report indicates the completion of response actions at the vicinity property in accordance with the 2008 record of decision for the Mudflats Operable Unit (OU) and the 2017 record of decision for the Landfill OU.

    No remedial action was warranted for the Mudflats OU, and monitoring and five-year reviews are not required for this OU. The completed remedial action for the Landfill OU is protective of human health and the environment for the reasonable future land use of commercial/industrial, which is also protective of a recreational future land use. No operation and maintenance activities are required for the Landfill OU remedy to function.

    Since contamination (radium, uranium, and thorium) above levels that would allow unlimited use and unrestricted exposure was left behind in soils deeper than five feet in the Landfill OU, reviews of the vicinity property Landfill OU will take place at least every five years. These reviews will be conducted to determine whether the remedy remains protective of human health and the environment. The initial statutory five-year review for the Tonawanda Landfill Vicinity Property Landfill OU will be conducted by USACE and is currently scheduled for completion in 2024. When the review is complete, records and responsibility for the vicinity property will be transferred to the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Legacy Management (DOE-LM) for long-term stewardship. The DOE-LM will be responsible for conducting five-year reviews and periodic site inspections for the 1,000-year performance period.

    For further information on the Tonawanda Landfill Vicinity Property, please visit the project website, send an email to fusrap@usace.army.mil, or call (800) 833-6390 (Option 4).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 12:44
    Story ID: 420049
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tonawanda Landfill Vicinity Property Site Closeout Report Available, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    FUSRAP Tonawanda Landfill Vicinity Property
    FUSRAP Tonawanda Landfill Vicinity Property
    FUSRAP Tonawanda Landfill Vicinity Property

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    FUSRAP
    HTRW
    Tonawanda Landfill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT