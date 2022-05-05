The National Industrial Security Program's Enterprise Mission Assurance Support Service Celebrates its Third Anniversary

Photo By Tony Trigg | QUANTICO, Va. – The National Industrial Security Program (NISP) Enterprise Mission...... read more read more Photo By Tony Trigg | QUANTICO, Va. – The National Industrial Security Program (NISP) Enterprise Mission Assurance Support Service (eMASS) - the official database of record for the NISP Risk Management Framework (RMF) Assessment and Authorization (A&A) process - is celebrating its third anniversary on May 6, 2022. This anniversary marks three years of successful growth and maintenance of the second largest instance of eMASS within the Department of Defense (DOD). NISP eMASS currently has 6,015 systems, 2,361 organizations/containers, and approximately 4,000 users. "The NISP Authorization Office (NAO) continues to implement NISP eMASS enhancements that streamline operations and provide superior visibility and tracking of all RMF A&A actions," said NAO Chief David Scott. "After the success of the Package Approval Chain workflow modification, additional enhancements are in development to support the maturation of the RMF process while we provide improved capabilities to all stakeholders and address our users' evolving needs." see less | View Image Page

This anniversary marks three years of successful growth and maintenance of the second largest instance of eMASS within the Department of Defense (DOD). NISP eMASS currently has 6,015 systems, 2,361 organizations/containers, and approximately 4,000 users.



Although the transition to NISP eMASS has faced its challenges, the overall implementation of this web-based application provided and continues to provide more detailed visibility by government and industry partners in identifying risk.



"The NISP Authorization Office (NAO) continues to implement NISP eMASS enhancements that streamline operations and provide superior visibility and tracking of all RMF A&A actions," said NAO Chief David Scott. "After the success of the Package Approval Chain workflow modification, additional enhancements are in development to support the maturation of the RMF process while we provide improved capabilities to all stakeholders and address our users' evolving needs."



The NAO is accountable for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency’s timely, consistent policy implementation and A&A determinations nationwide, working closely with cleared defense industry, government contracting activities, and other DCSA industrial security personnel.



NISP eMASS is a government owned web-based application with a broad range of services for comprehensive fully integrated cybersecurity management. Features include dashboard reporting, controls scorecard measurement, and the generation of a system security authorization package. It provides an integrated suite of authorization capabilities and prevents cyber attacks by establishing strict process control mechanisms for obtaining authorization decisions.



The NAO would like to take this opportunity to thank its Defense Information Systems Agency, DCSA and industry partners. "The success of the NISP eMASS would not be possible without their efforts, cooperation, and support," said Scott. "We are looking forward to another successful year ahead and continued partnership."



For NISP eMASS access requirements and procedures, refer to https://www.dcsa.mil/mc/ctp/tools/