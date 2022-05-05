2d TSB #Spotlight — SSG Amelia M. Davis

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade #Spotlight shines on SSG Amelia M. Davis, Career Counselor for the 102nd Strategic Signal Battalion, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, USAG Wiesbaden. Davis became a Career Counselor because she loves serving and genuinely loves helping others, and she didn’t want others to deal with some of the negative experiences that she faced.



Why did you join the Army?



“I joined the Army back in 2014 to be more competitive as a firefighter. You must take a Civil Service exam, and I scored high. However, those individuals with military backgrounds would gain an additional 10 points to beat me out. I was supposed to enlist for one contract, but the United States Army stole my heart within those three years.”



What are some of your duties as a Career Counselor?



“The most apparent duty is to keep qualified soldiers in the Army. We process reclassifications and bars to reenlistment. Career Counselors also manage the retention programs budget. Ultimately, we assist commanders with retention and readiness programs. I conduct retention interviews and train unit-level retention Non-Commissioned Officers. Manage Retention Statistics. We counsel the soldier and assist families in making sound career/ life decisions.”



Why did you apply for this position?



“I applied to be a Career Counselor back in 2019 because I wanted to make a difference. I wanted to help soldiers in a different capacity. I love serving and genuinely love helping others. I also didn't want others to deal with some of the negative experiences that I've faced.”



What is it like being a Career Counselor?



“Being a Career Counselor has its challenges. It’s hard to sum up, what it’s like, and it’s not a word that can do it. It’s incredible to be a Career Counselor and rewarding for sure. When asked if it’s easy, I would have to say no. However, I love what I do, and honestly, I don’t feel like I’m at work. I live for the daily challenges and mental growth that come with it to keep me on my toes.”



When you have a tough day, what inspires you to keep going?



“I do my best to remember my WHY! Every day I try to put my best foot forward. Soldiers inspire me to keep going, and I couldn't thank them enough. Without them, I couldn't do the most fantastic job in the Army!”



What is your advice to Soldiers who are ‘on the fence’ about staying in the Army?



“My advice is to REMEMBER YOUR WHY? Why did you join in the first place? Did you accomplish the things that you said that you were going to do? Do you have a plan? The Army isn't for everyone, and I respect those that come to terms with that. However, have a plan and know that SSG Davis will assist in exploring different avenues in that process.”

