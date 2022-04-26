EMF Juliet Completes Phase II Training During ORE

Courtesy Photo | CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Apr. 25, 2022) - A surgeon, assigned to Expeditionary Medical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Apr. 25, 2022) - A surgeon, assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Juliet, conduct simulated surgery on a patient during EMF Juliet’s operational readiness evaluation (ORE). The ORE was conducted at Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute and evaluates patient throughput capability, assesses coordination across functional areas, and teamwork. This training supports the Surgeon General’s Tiered Readiness Program and showcases Navy Medicine’s ability to generate and maintain ready medical forces. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel/Released) see less | View Image Page

One hundred twenty-four personnel assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Juliet completed Phase II of their operational readiness evaluation (ORE) here Apr. 23-25, 2022.

The ORE was conducted at Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute (NEMTI) and evaluates patient throughput capability, assesses coordination across functional areas, and EMF teamwork. The training supports the Surgeon General's Tiered Readiness Program and reflects Navy Medicine's ability to generate and maintain ready medical forces.

EMF training is divided into three phases. Phase I training provides role-specific skills development in a classroom or training environment including computer-based training and instruction led by the training team, organic to the individual EMF. This phase is managed and executed by the command sourcing the EMF personnel. Phase II is the unit-level training that takes place at NEMTI, located at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. Phase II requires approximately 150 EMF personnel, combined with manpower from Construction Battalion Maintenance Units 202 and 303, to provide Seabee support. Phase III is mission-specific to meet combatant commander requirements and is considered "just in time" training.

EMFs contain deployable medical-system equipment, materials, and consumables configured to support and provide a theater-wide hospitalization capability.

"Being out in the field, the different types of environments are many times very different from what they get in a regular MTF (medical training facility) at a brick and mortar facility,” said Navy Capt. Linda Smith, commander of EMF Juliet. “So they need to be able to learn how to operate in field operations because it is very different.”

The EMF has different capabilities than wwhat Juliet’s Sailors have at their normal MTFs.

“This training provides our Sailors a chance to learn to operate equipment that is designed for harsher environments that we may experience while we are on a deployment,” said Smith. “We may not have a lot of computer operating systems, so we need to know how to communicate through documentation and be able to track patients and where they flow throughout the hospital."

Cmdr. Virginia Damin, officer in charge of NEMTI, agrees with Smith about the importance of seeing the differences between working in a typical MTF and operating in a harsh field environment.

"You are no longer surrounded by endless resources, rather you are placed in an austere and resource-limited environment where the stakes are high and warfighter survivability is dependent on how successful you and your team can function," said Damin. "The team has the opportunity to work through several hyper-realistic simulated casualties, encouraging critical thinking, teamwork, effective communication, leadership, and resource management. These exercises result in an enhanced awareness of areas for individual and team improvement, as well as the potential operational requirements of the team."

As part of the exercise, they simulated patients getting injured on the battlefield and going through the different treatments before getting to the EMF.

“We are a Role III and they are going to receive patients from Role I and Role II capabilities,” said Smith. “So they are going to receive patients that may have already been operated on and stabilized to the best of that level’s capabilities before they get here. By adding that additional level of complexity to the training furthers their improved ability to be prepared for a deployment.”