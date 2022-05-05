2D MAW Brass Band Drive-Thru Concert

The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Brass Band performed a drive-thru concert for service members and their families in honor of Month of the Military Child at Grants Landing Community Center, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 27, 2022. Every April, the Department of Defense recognizes service members and their children, highlighting and showing appreciation for the important role they play in the armed forces community. In addition to live music, goody bags and resources for military families were distributed by several organizations, including the Exceptional Family Member Program, Marine Corps Family Team Building, and Atlantic Marine Corps Communities.
