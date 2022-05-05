Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2D MAW Brass Band Drive-Thru Concert

    2D MAW Brass Band Drive-Thru Concert

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ezequiel Gonzalez, Lance Cpl. Daniel Watter and Sgt....... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Brass Band performed a drive-thru concert for service members and their families in honor of Month of the Military Child at Grants Landing Community Center, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 27, 2022. Every April, the Department of Defense recognizes service members and their children, highlighting and showing appreciation for the important role they play in the armed forces community. In addition to live music, goody bags and resources for military families were distributed by several organizations, including the Exceptional Family Member Program, Marine Corps Family Team Building, and Atlantic Marine Corps Communities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 12:02
    Story ID: 420030
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2D MAW Brass Band Drive-Thru Concert, by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    2D MAW Brass Band Drive-Thru Concert
    2D MAW Brass Band Drive-Thru Concert
    2D MAW Brass Band Drive-Thru Concert
    2D MAW Brass Band Drive-Thru Concert
    2D MAW Brass Band Drive-Thru Concert
    2D MAW Brass Band Drive-Thru Concert
    2D MAW Brass Band Drive-Thru Concert
    2D MAW Brass Band Drive-Thru Concert
    2D MAW Brass Band Drive-Thru Concert

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCAS Cherry Point
    2nd MAW Band
    2nd MAW Brass Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT