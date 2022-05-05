2D MAW Brass Band Drive-Thru Concert

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ezequiel Gonzalez, Lance Cpl. Daniel Watter and Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ezequiel Gonzalez, Lance Cpl. Daniel Watter and Sgt. William Emrich, musicians with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) Brass Band, march around the 2nd MAW Brass Band during a drive-thru concert at Grants Landing Community Center, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point North Carolina, April 27, 2022. Throughout the performance, sweet treats, goody bags, and resources for military families were handed out in honor of Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker) see less | View Image Page

The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Brass Band performed a drive-thru concert for service members and their families in honor of Month of the Military Child at Grants Landing Community Center, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 27, 2022. Every April, the Department of Defense recognizes service members and their children, highlighting and showing appreciation for the important role they play in the armed forces community. In addition to live music, goody bags and resources for military families were distributed by several organizations, including the Exceptional Family Member Program, Marine Corps Family Team Building, and Atlantic Marine Corps Communities.