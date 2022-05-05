Synergy Advances Interoperability - Strike Force Operators Collaborate

SUFFOLK, Va. – Naval Information Force's Strike Force Interoperability Office (NAVIFOR SFIO) harnessed the spirit of Oxford's definition of synergy – the interaction … of two or more organizations … to produce a combined effect greater than the sum of their separate effects – at the recent SFIO symposium held at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk. Designed to be an interactive C5ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, & Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance) discussion, the symposium was open to all shipboard C5I officers and senior enlisted personnel in C5I ratings.

The impetus for this collaborative event stemmed from feedback received at a recently held Prospective Commanding Officer / Prospective Executive Officer (PCO / PXO) indoctrination class at Naval Information Warfare Training Group Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek.

"PCO and PXO attendees requested more interoperability training with shipboard and shore maintenance teams," said Lt. Cmdr. Pete Locklear, NAVIFOR SFIO. "C5ISR technical community representatives will now have a venue to provide relevant technical developments with respective C5ISR systems, strike force interoperability, maintenance and ordnance systems, and its administration."

C5I personnel from more than twenty waterfront platforms and shore commands participated in the inaugural SFIO symposium held in late March. Current issues were discussed at the symposium, dubbed Strike Force Interoperability 101, included Navy Data Environment (NDE), ship modernization, and Interoperability, Capability and Modernization (ICM).

"Marked by a 50 percent increase in attendance in March, the second symposium held in April validated SFIO’s belief the Navy has an insatiable appetite for a savvier technical community with a better grasp of the technical and operational challenges facing them," according to Cmdr. John C. Morris, NAVIFOR Deputy Chief SFIO.

Among the topics discussed in the April symposium, attendees were briefed on specific modernization efforts to improve Tactical Data Link or TDL, a secure military communication standards that exchange tactical data between platforms and commands. The brief, conducted by Cmdr. James Flint, a Joint Interface Control Officer, included details on proposed TDL advancements and published Fleet Advisory Messages to mitigate some existing operational concerns.

Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations’ (EMSO) was also discussed. Navy Information Warfighting Development Center EMSO representatives emphasized developing ships’ EMSO Teams to become proficient in the use of the electromagnetic spectrum. They outlined available training resources and publications to help ships’ personnel identify known issues, practice effective electromagnetic interference mitigation habits, and leverage spectrum data applications to avoid potential frequency interference. Additionally, Lt. Cmdr. Rahsan Deavers, Navy Personnel Command - PERS 414, offered insight into the officer assignments process for the officer community.

With four additional symposiums slated for 2022, Capt. Dean Gayle, Atlantic's Chief SFIO, outlined the overall intent of the SFIO symposiums. "Each symposium will be designed to provide an open-forum venue for technical discussions related to C5ISR and weapon systems interoperability, modernization, and maintenance while focusing on program and systems policies and procedures, as well as training and mentoring from recognized senior SMEs."

Future scheduled symposiums are slated to cover various topics. Ordnance administration and related matters are scheduled for May. In June, AEGIS and Ballistic Missile Defense or BMD systems and administration will be the topics. Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES), Internet Protocol (IP), and communication systems are the topics for July. And in August, Navy

inspection and readiness will be discussed, and SMEs from the Afloat Training Group and the Board of Inspection and Survey (ATG and INSURV) will provide ships’ trends and best training and inspection practices.

To help tailor each event to the audience, the SFIO Team offers time following lunch for focus groups for additional C5ISR resolution and additional NDE training for interested personnel.

For more information on these symposiums and to register, visit the NAVIFOR Portal (Flank Speed) at https://flankspeed.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/USFF-NAVIFOR/N4/N47. All symposiums are slated to be held at NAVSTA Norfolk in building SP-367.

NAVIFOR’s mission is to generate, directly and through our leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively DETER, COMPETE, and WIN.

For more information on NAVIFOR, visit the command Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationForces/ or the public web page at https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil.





NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022