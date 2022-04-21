Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeants Time Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.21.2022

    Story by Pvt. Jamieson Tallent 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    HHC-USAG Company conducts a ruck march, Apr. 21, 2022, on Camp Casey, South Korea. Every Thursday HHC conducts (STT) sergeants time training, to help soldiers and Katusa's learn valuable skills and better themselves as soldiers. (U.S. Amy photo, by Pvt. Jamieson Tallent).

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 21:15
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeants Time Training, by PV2 Jamieson Tallent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    Training

