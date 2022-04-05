USPFO holds first national conference since 2019 in Gettysburg

Photo By Capt. Travis Mueller | Keith Buchholz, director of programs and resources/comptroller for the National Guard...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Travis Mueller | Keith Buchholz, director of programs and resources/comptroller for the National Guard Bureau, speaks during the U.S. Property and Fiscal Office national conference at the Gettysburg Wyndham hotel. USPFO leaders from all 54 states and territories were also joined by Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville, Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau, as well as Brig. Gen. Craig Strong with the NGB comptroller's office. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Property and Fiscal Officers representing all 54 states and territories convened at the Wyndham hotel here April 26-28, for the first in-person USPFO national conference since 2019.



The conference, or workshop, had been originally scheduled for 2020 but was canceled due to COVID-19. This year’s event had to be approved by the National Guard Bureau, and attendees had to adhere to all current health guidelines.



According to Col. James Cassarella, USPFO for Pennsylvania, the position of USPFO is unique to the National Guard and not found in any other component or service.



“USPFOs are responsible for the accountability and proper usage of federal funding and equipment provided to the states, territories and District of Columbia to support the National Guard,” said Cassarella. “The three-day workshop in Gettysburg provided the 54 USPFOs and the National Guard Bureau J8 with face-to-face opportunities to collaborate on numerous topics such as fiscal stewardship, resource management, leadership, legal issues and Federal oversight. It also provided a forum to receive strategic guidance from NGB senior leaders and get important updates.”



The 54 USPFOs were joined by Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville, vice chief of the National Guard Bureau, Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, the Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, as well as Keith Buchholz and Brig. Gen. Craig Strong with NGB’s J8, or comptroller’s, office.



With Gettysburg being the gathering place, the USPFOs were also afforded an opportunity to explore the sight of the significant Civil War battle.



While attendance at the workshop is required for USPFOs, Cassarella says it also provides continuing education credits toward maintaining financial management certification requirements. They are also able to interact with their colleagues from around the country.



“The camaraderie during and after the sessions benefits newer USPFOs and those more experienced in the position alike,” said Cassarella. “These benefits can’t effectively be realized virtually.”