Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    122FW Commander takes final flight

    122FW Commander takes final flight

    Photo By Master Sgt. William Hopper | U.S. Air Force Col. Michael D. Stohler, commander, 122nd Fighter Wing, poses for a...... read more read more

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. William Hopper 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    FORT WAYNE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. - U.S. Air Force Col. Michael D. "Stoli" Stohler, commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing, took his final flight in an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft April 23, 2022, at the Indiana Air National Guard (IANG) base in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He now moves on to serve as the next Indiana Assistant Adjutant General - Air (ATAG) at state headquarters.

    "I want to take a moment and thank all of the patriotic folks in our community that have supported me and the 122nd Fighter Wing over the years," said Stohler. "Your commitment to our base has been steadfast and is greatly appreciated."

    Stohler's "fini-flight" took place after 37 years of military service with the IANG. During his career, 32 out of the 37 years have been piloting F-16 Fighting Falcon and A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, with over 4,100 flight hours.

    "To all the men and women of the 122nd, I commend you on your service to your community, state and nation," said Stohler. "Your sacrifice keeps our country safe and free, and I never take that for granted."

    Stohler's distinguished tenure with the Blacksnakes culminated serving as commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing since early 2018. Moving up now, he leaves a legacy that will live on for many years to come.

    "I am hopeful you may enjoy 37 years of service in the Indiana Air National Guard as I have," said Stohler. "It is an honor to now continue to serve at our state headquarters as Commander of the Indiana Air National Guard. Thank you all and God Bless!"

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 18:33
    Story ID: 419980
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, IN, US
    Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
    Hometown: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 122FW Commander takes final flight, by MSgt William Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    122FW Commander takes final flight
    122FW Commander takes final flight
    122FW Commander takes final flight
    122FW Commander takes final flight
    122FW Commander takes final flight
    122FW Commander takes final flight
    122FW Commander takes final flight
    122FW Commander takes final flight
    122FW Commander takes final flight
    122FW Commander takes final flight
    122FW Commander takes final flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    A-10 Thunderbolt II

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    A-10
    122nd Fighter Wing
    Commander
    Fort Wayne
    Fini Flight
    Stohler
    State Headquarters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT