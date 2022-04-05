FORT WAYNE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. - U.S. Air Force Col. Michael D. "Stoli" Stohler, commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing, took his final flight in an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft April 23, 2022, at the Indiana Air National Guard (IANG) base in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He now moves on to serve as the next Indiana Assistant Adjutant General - Air (ATAG) at state headquarters.



"I want to take a moment and thank all of the patriotic folks in our community that have supported me and the 122nd Fighter Wing over the years," said Stohler. "Your commitment to our base has been steadfast and is greatly appreciated."



Stohler's "fini-flight" took place after 37 years of military service with the IANG. During his career, 32 out of the 37 years have been piloting F-16 Fighting Falcon and A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, with over 4,100 flight hours.



"To all the men and women of the 122nd, I commend you on your service to your community, state and nation," said Stohler. "Your sacrifice keeps our country safe and free, and I never take that for granted."



Stohler's distinguished tenure with the Blacksnakes culminated serving as commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing since early 2018. Moving up now, he leaves a legacy that will live on for many years to come.



"I am hopeful you may enjoy 37 years of service in the Indiana Air National Guard as I have," said Stohler. "It is an honor to now continue to serve at our state headquarters as Commander of the Indiana Air National Guard. Thank you all and God Bless!"

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 18:33 Story ID: 419980 Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US Hometown: FORT WAYNE, IN, US Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US Hometown: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 122FW Commander takes final flight, by MSgt William Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.