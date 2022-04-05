Soto Cano Air Base updates gym equipment, increases resiliency

Photo By Maria Pinel | U.S. Army Sgt Jahmal Fleming, 1-228 Aviation Regiment medic, Joint Task Force-Bravo,...... read more read more Photo By Maria Pinel | U.S. Army Sgt Jahmal Fleming, 1-228 Aviation Regiment medic, Joint Task Force-Bravo, conducts a workout using new equipment at the Fitness Center at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, May 4, 2022. The Morale, Welfare and Recreation directorate, Army Support Activity-Soto Cano Air Base executed a renovation project to provide an appropriate work out space and improve the physical fitness and readiness of military personnel across the base. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel) see less | View Image Page

SOTO CANO AIR BASE, Honduras – The Morale, Welfare and Recreation directorate, Army Support Activity executed a $139,466 project to enhance readiness and fitness at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras.



The project took 10 months of coordination and was funded through the U.S. Army’s Installation Management Command (IMCOM) to ensure service members across the base have the right equipment to maintain fitness standards, resiliency, and mental and physical health.



“With Mental Health Awareness Month underway, it is the perfect time to highlight the importance of maintaining a healthy body and a healthy mind,” said U.S. Army Col. Carl Hennemann, ASA commander. “The MWR team strives to keep our service members resilient and healthy, and this project is one of many programs they support.”



The first shipment of equipment arrived in April and includes a double bridge fitness system, eight spin bikes, six elliptical trainers, two recumbent bikes, and two upright bikes, providing a more appropriate work out space to improve the physical fitness and readiness of military personnel across Soto Cano. Nine new treadmills and 18 new bumper are expected to arrive later this month.



“The MWR team, together with IMCOM headquarters staff, has worked diligently over the past year to procure the new fitness equipment for Soto Cano Air Base, with the goal of updating and modernizing our equipment to meet the evolving fitness needs of our service members,” said Felicia Hanes, Soto Cano AB MWR Director. “I’m proud of the dedication and commitment that my team possesses to ensure that MWR offers the highest quality goods and services. We take pride in our work, and it shows in everything we do,” said Hanes.



ASA-Soto Cano conducts installation operations to sustain tenant organizations, enabling them to accomplish missions within the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. Modernizing the gym is just one of the continuous quality of life improvement projects under the garrison command to support the many Soldiers, Airmen, Marines and Sailors stationed in Honduras.



“Our combat readiness is tied to our physical fitness and I know that units across Soto Cano are excited to take advantage of this new equipment,” said Hennemann.