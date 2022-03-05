Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E3B - Expert Infantryman, Soldier, Field Medical Badge 2022

    E3B - Expert Infantryman, Soldier, Field Medical Badge 2022

    Soldiers from 25th Infantry Division stand at attention during the closing ceremony

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Story by Pvt. Mariah Aguilar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii -- “If you are hesitant on doing this badge or achieving this
    badge then I think you should definitely go for it,” said Spc. Victoria A. Howard, 65th Brigade
    Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.
    It doesn’t only make me a role model, it makes me a force multiplier, I can take these
    skills and share the knowledge going back to my unit, says Sgt. Tommy Santana, 1st Battalion,
    21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd BCT, 25th
    ID.
    Soldiers trained for two weeks to master the skills needed to pass multiple tests during
    the final test week, for the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field
    Medical Badge on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 25-29, 2022.
    On the first day there were more than 1300 Soldiers competing for the different badges,
    with 702 going for EIB, 540 trying for their ESB, and 138 Army Medics competing for the
    EFMB. The first event started with the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, which included
    push-ups, sit-ups, a timed four-mile run for EIB and a two-mile timed run for the ESB and
    EFMB.
    Immediately after the physical assessment there were, 422 where left competing for EIB,
    and 462 Soldiers testing for the ESB and 108 Army Medic trying to earn the EFMB, The next
    tested event was a day and night land navigation with multiple coordinates, held at the East
    Range Training Complex, Schofield Barracks.
    Once the land navigation tasks were complete and graded, the remaining Soldiers had to
    navigate three lanes each with 10 different stations that tested their knowledge of tactical combat
    casualty care, functions checks and basic knowledge of different weapon systems, patrolling and
    tasks associated specifically to the badge they were testing for.
    “I took a lot of stations that I thought that I was confident on, I took it for granted and
    that ultimately led to my demise last year,” said Santana. “I realized I had to take every station,
    every opportunity for training [not for] granted and focus on everything that I need to do as a
    whole.”
    Each task is graded and timed to a rigorous standard that Soldiers are trained on and have
    opportunity to prepare for during the practice weeks leading up to the testing week. If a Soldier
    receives two No-Go’s on a task they are ineligible to earn their badge and must retry next
    opportunity. Soldiers who complete all the tasks perfectly are recognized as earning their “True
    Blue” for EIB, “Perfect Edge” for ESB and “No Blood” for those who earned their EFMBs with
    perfect scores.
    On the last day, the remaining Soldiers awoke during the early morning to assemble and
    be ready for the final event, which was a 12-mile road march with a 35lb ruck and an M4-A1
    Carbine rifle, all within a three-hour time limit, then they had to proceed to the final station
    which was disassemble and reassemble their weapon within five minutes.
    “This badge definitely does make you a role model, it also makes you a leader,” said Pfc.
    Janluis Almonte, 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd BCT, 25th
    ID.
    Soldiers that stayed strong and demonstrated their courage earned the EIB, ESB, or
    EFMB, they can wear their badge proudly, in addition, they set an example for other soldiers to
    better themselves and their knowledge.
    Immediately following the final event, the remaining Soldiers formed up to be honored
    and recognized by their commands and peers by being pinned their respective badges. Out of the
    starting 1380 Soldiers competing to earn their badges, only 272 were pinned during the final
    ceremony with, 132 earning their EIB and out of those only 37 being honored True Blue, 106
    Soldiers earned their ESB and 31 being honored as Perfect Edge, and 34 Field Medics earned
    their EFMB and only 3 being honored No Blood.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022
    Story ID: 419969
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E3B - Expert Infantryman, Soldier, Field Medical Badge 2022, by PV2 Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS

