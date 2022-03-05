CSG-1 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Martin, Welcomes Rear Adm. Sardiello

SAN DIEGO – Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello relieved Rear Adm. Dan Martin as Commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE (CSG) 1, during a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Air Station North Island, May 3.



Martin, a 1991 graduate of Oglethorpe University, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a commission through Georgia Tech’s NROTC unit. He earned his Joint Qualified Officer (JQO) designation at the Joint Forces Staff College and a Master of Arts in International Security Affairs from the U.S. Naval War College. He served in numerous strike fighter squadrons flying the F/A-18 Hornet and served as the air wing commander (CAG) at Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Martin assumed command of CSG-1 in May, 2021.



During his tenure, Martin led CSG-1 as the first carrier strike group to integrate with the Air Wing of the Future, which includes the F-35C Lightning II, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and CMV-22B Osprey. He commanded the effective employment of the cutting-edge platforms in some of the most heavily navigated waters of the Indo-Pacific. Martin guaranteed the strike group’s ability to protect a free and open Indo-Pacific through high-end training during multiple exercises and operations, including Large Scale Exercise 2021, Multi-National Tri-Carrier operations, MALABAR, ANNUALEX with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Forces, bilateral training with the Royal Australian Navy and multi-carrier operations with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), JMSDF Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181), USS America (LHA 6), USS Essex (LHD 2) and numerous destroyers and aircraft. Additionally, he hosted the first ever afloat Indo-Pacific Commander’s Conference, providing high-ranking U.S. military leaders an operational venue to discuss strategic and tactical mission options while simultaneously demonstrating advanced carrier air wing operations.



“I’m exceedingly grateful for the privilege to have led the talented and committed men and women of Carrier Strike Group 1,” said Martin. “It is their dedication and professionalism that enabled the strike group to achieve a sustained high operational tempo with unmatched expertise the 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operation throughout a challenging Western Pacific deployment. I know they will continue to excel under Rear Adm. Sardiello’s leadership.”



During the ceremony, Sardiello emphasized his readiness to continue to build on the legacy of CSG-1.



"It is an incredible honor to accept the responsibility of command, and I am especially grateful to inherit the team that Rear Adm. Martin developed and refined," said Sardiello. "The Sailors of CSG-1 have demonstrated their resiliency, capability and dedication and I am looking forward to the many opportunities that lay ahead for this team to continue exceling."



A career Naval Aviator, Rear Adm. Carlos "Los" Sardiello has 28 years of aviation experience. His operational assignments include flying the S-3B Viking as a junior officer. Transitioning to the P-3C Orion, he served as the 73rd commanding officer of the "Grey Knights" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46. He completed forward deployed naval force tours, being homeported in Japan and Italy, as executive officer of USS George Washington (CVN 73), and commanding officer of USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20). He then served as the 15th commanding officer of USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71).



"A strike group's success is a combination of perseverance, hard work and continued growth," said Sardiello. "We will continue to enhance our combat readiness in preparation to meet any threat to our great nation and its security. Rear Adm. Martin has turned over to me a deployment-hardened team that will continue to surpass expectations and I cannot thank him enough for entrusting me to take the reins of this winning team."



CSG-1 was established in 1930 and serves as one of five U.S. Navy carrier strike groups currently assigned to the U.S. Pacific Fleet. As the U.S. Navy's first maritime naval aviation formation, CSG-1 sustains lethal combat forces capable of operating in any maritime area of operations while maintaining naval superiority and readiness. CSG-1 is currently embarked aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70).



For more news from CSG-1, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1

