V Corps Looks to Enhance Interoperability with European Partners

ANSBACH, Germany – After successfully executing Saber Strike 22, V Corps will continue its role as the integrating headquarters for interoperability by leading the DEFENDER-Europe 22 Exercise.



The multinational joint exercise, which takes place May 16-27, involves 11 allied and partner nations, including Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



“The DEFENDER-Europe 22 is an annual joint, multinational U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise,” said Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, deputy commanding general and exercise director, V Corps. “The exercise is designed to develop and validate practical solutions within the dynamic environment of the European Theater.’



DEFENDER-Europe 22 involves more than 3,000 U.S. and 5,000 multi-national service members. Multiple smaller live fire and field training exercises focus on the integration of battlefield systems and providing opportunities to enhance readiness and promote communication between multinational forces.



“Interoperability is not only about technology,” shared Maj. Gen. Adam Joks, deputy commanding general – interoperability, V Corps. “It is also about our Soldiers developing basic battlefield-critical capabilities and understanding our allies and partners.”



V Corps works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises to improve interoperability and to ensure an appropriate collective posture of deterrence and defense.



DEFENDER-Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises within U.S. European Command’s Large Global Scale Exercise construct taking place in Eastern Europe. DEFENDER-Europe 22 demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO and the National Defense Strategy.

