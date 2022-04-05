NAVFAC Enhancing Waterfront Support Facility at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic awarded a contract action Apr. 29 for construction of a fourth floor addition and west elevator as part of the existing Waterfront Support Facility at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) in Kittery, Maine.



The award is a part of the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), adding additional capability and increased operational capacity at PNSY. SIOP was developed as a result of critical shortage of fleet-wide maintenance capacity for the Navy’s current and future platforms, and will be adopted at each of the nation’s four public shipyards.



“This is a major award supporting our flagship infrastructure project, multi-mission Dry Dock #1,” said Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Commander Capt. Michael Oberdorf. “As America’s leader in attack submarine modernization, it’s critical for our Navy to charge forward with this project to transform and optimize our shipyard for the future of our submarine force.”



Strategically situated between two dry docks at PNSY, the facility showcases SIOP’s effort to employ advanced planning and engineering studies to deliver an optimized shipyard configuration. Moreover, by adaptively reutilizing an historic asset aboard PNSY and essentially creating a building-within-a-building, the facility delivers additional capacity to the shipyard without actually increasing footprint.



Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, based in Baltimore, Maryland, was awarded the firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract, which is expected to be completed by June 2024. NAVFAC’s Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) PNSY is the execution agent for this effort.



SIOP is a holistic plan that integrates all infrastructure and Industrial Plant Equipment investment at the Navy’s four public shipyards to meet nuclear fleet maintenance requirements and improve Navy maintenance capabilities by expanding shipyard capacity and optimizing shipyard configuration.



SIOP will improve needed efficiencies across the U.S. Navy’s four public shipyards to ensure the fleet is prepared to support the nation’s national security mission by synchronizing with current efforts to improve the productivity of the workforce, processes and procedures. By modernizing the infrastructure and industrial plants to deliver availabilities needed in strategic competition, the shipyards will be able to support the fleet more efficiently and effectively.



For more information about the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, visit https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/SIOP/.

For more news from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, visit https://www.navy.mil/naval-facilities-engineering-command/.

