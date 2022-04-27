Army identifies next MICC enlisted leader

Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman, left, will assume the senior enlisted leader position...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman, left, will assume the senior enlisted leader position from Command Sgt. Maj. Chantel Sena-Diaz during a change of responsibility ceremony June 1 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (April 27, 2022) -- Army officials recently identified the next command sergeant major for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command.



Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman will assume the senior enlisted leader position from Command Sgt. Maj. Chantel Sena-Diaz during a change of responsibility ceremony June 1 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



Gusman comes to the MICC from Fort Detrick, Maryland, where he serves as the U.S. Army Garrison command sergeant major. Sena-Diaz, who has served as the MICC command sergeant major since December 2019, retires from the Army following the change of responsibility ceremony after more than 31 years of service.



The assumption of responsibility ceremony includes the passing of the MICC colors, which symbolize the heritage and history of the organization as well as unity and loyalty of its Soldiers. The MICC command sergeant major is the keeper of the colors.



About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,300 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.