Soldiers from 904th CBN uncase their colors

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Paul Gaeth, left, Lt. Col. Torrionne Reché, and Master Sgt. Mark Wirtz...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Paul Gaeth, left, Lt. Col. Torrionne Reché, and Master Sgt. Mark Wirtz uncase the 904th Contracting Battalion’s colors during a ceremony April 21 at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Reché is the 904th CBN commander. Gaeth is the 904th CBN operations NCO, and Wirtz is a 904th CBN Contracting Detachment B NCO. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (April 26, 2022) -- Members from the 904th Contracting Battalion gathered April 21 at Fort Stewart, Georgia, to observe the uncasing of the battalion’s colors following their deployment to Kuwait in support of Operation Inherit Resolve.



Lt. Col. Torrionne Reché, the 904th CBN commander, and Master Sgt. Mark Wirtz, the 904th CBN’s Contracting Detachment B NCO, uncased the colors during the ceremony officiated by Col. James Craig, the 419th Contracting Support Brigade commander from Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



The battalion served as the Regional Contracting Center-OIR while sustaining theater contracting and providing contingency contract administration services support to the Combined Joint Task Force-OIR and coalition forces throughout Iraq, Syria and Jordan. The 904th CBN also supported the role in the international military intervention against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.



“Sergeant Major Fox and I were privileged to lead a seasoned team of NCOs and young officers on a deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve to provide contracting oversight and support and business advice to combatant commanders and other supported joint task force and coalition mission partners,” Reché said.



During their deployment, RCC-OIR members completed 210 contract actions totaling $21.4 million in procurements along with an external support contracts portfolio with three delegated contracts valued at $330.3 million. The RCC-OIR also issued 315 letters of technical direction providing contracting performance guidance to contractors.



During his remarks at the ceremony, Reché highlighted several additional accomplishments.



He added his team conducted two Syrian vendor consortiums and a Jordanian vendor day, provided strategic contracting vehicles for the Syrian line haul, and Al Hawl and Hasakuh detention camps in Syria, which supported the Central Command commander’s No. 1 priority. The regional contracting center also led teams and contracting detachments from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Fort Drum, New York, Fort Riley, Kansas, and Fort Carson, Colorado, as well as two Army Reserve component teams, Air and Space Force, and Defense Contracting Management Agency civilians in support of the most critical and demanding mission sets in the region.



“From the start, my main goal was to successfully deploy and provide acquisition support at the speed of mission while further developing these professionals and returning them safely to their families,” Reché said. “I am proud to say ‘we’ accomplished that through persistence, resilience and vigilance.”



Members of the 904th CBN cased their colors in June 2021 for the deployment. This month’s uncasing signifies the unit’s return to garrison.



About the MICC



Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,300 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.