U.S. Air Force pararescue specialists earn French Foreign Jump Wings

Photo By Senior Airman Josiah Meece | U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), 449th Air...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Josiah Meece | U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), 449th Air Expeditionary Group, bottom row, and members of the special operations liaison element for French Forces in Djibouti (SOLE FFDj), join for a group photo during a ceremony where the Airmen received the French Parachutist Foreign Jump Wings at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 27, 2022. The 82nd ERQS maintains jump proficiency to provide secure, reliable, flexible combat search, rescue, and recovery capabilities in support of U.S. Africa Command in North and East Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece.) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti — Five pararescue specialists with the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron were recently awarded the Foreign Jump Wings badge after conducting joint training with the French forces, or FFDj.



The training consisted of multi-day ground training exercises followed by several jumps conducted with FFDj aircraft and equipment. The badge serves as proof of qualification and allows the pararescue specialists to utilize French equipment.



“It was a fantastic opportunity that I never expected to have over the course of my career,” said one of the pararescue specialists who received the badge. “I’m extremely proud of the team and I hope more of our guys have the opportunity to do it.”



A ceremony was held where members of the French Special Forces Liaison Element pinned the Airmen. Fellow members of the 82nd ERQS and the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron were there to witness and celebrate with them.



“It was a humbling experience,” said the pararescue specialist. “It’s an honor to conduct operational exercises with our long-standing ally.”



This training develops and enhances joint interoperability and personnel recovery capabilities in East Africa. The 82nd ERQS maintains jump proficiency to provide secure, reliable, flexible combat search and casualty evacuation, as well as rapid and assured personnel recovery capabilities in support of U.S. Africa Command in North and East Africa.