MCTSSA Holds Change of Command, CO Retires

By Amy Forsythe, Public Affairs Officer



CAMP PENDLETON, Calif.—Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity hosted a change of command and retirement ceremony Wed., April 27, 2022. Lt. Col. Michael Liguori relinquished command of MCTSSA to Col. Craig Clarkson after serving as the commanding officer since July 2020.



Liguori served as the commanding officer for nearly two years and retired from active duty after more than 20 years of active-duty service. He was awarded a Legion of Merit by Brig. Gen. A.J. Pasagian, commander of Marine Corps Systems Command, for his service and unique leadership style that propelled MCTSSA on to a larger stage within the Department of Defense during Liguori’s tenure.



Liguori attended the United States Naval Academy where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering and a commission in the United States Marine Corps in 2002. He held a variety of leadership positions and deployed to Iraq in 2004 and to Afghanistan in 2012.

During his service as the commanding officer, MCTSSA has been able to obtain the designation as a Technical Activity and earned the Cyber Blue Team certification, among other milestones in the past 24 months.



Clarkson, a native of Falmouth, Massachusetts, was commissioned in 1998 and comes to MCTSSA with a wide variety of operational assignments as a combat engineer officer with deployments to Europe, Africa, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East. He’s a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB), Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) Program Consultant, and DAWIA Level III Program Manager.



MCTSSA conducts testing, evaluation, engineering, and provides direct technical support to the Fleet Marine Forces for Marine Corps and Joint Service command, control, computer, communications, intelligence (C4I) systems and expeditionary combat vehicle systems in order to inform acquisition decisions to make Marines more capable.



Link to the Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony program: https://adobe.ly/3OFsXid