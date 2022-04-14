NAVFAC Southwest Reaches Construction Milestone on Naval Air Station North Island V-22 Hanger

Photo By Mario Icari | During the topping out ceremony, members of NAVFAC Southwest, Naval Base Coronado...... read more read more Photo By Mario Icari | During the topping out ceremony, members of NAVFAC Southwest, Naval Base Coronado leadership, tenant commands VRM-30 and VRM-50, and Harper Construction Company Inc. were given the opportunity to sign a beam and shoot photos with the truss at ground level, which was later crane lifted into place. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest Commanding Officer CAPT Mike Oestereicher provided a NAVFAC Southwest perspective and identified the collective team members involved in the planning, design, construction, and future operation of the V-22 Hanger, April 14 in Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI), to audience members from Naval Base Coronado, contracted agencies, and NAVFAC Southwest during a topping-out ceremony held in honor of the V-22 Hanger construction project team in reaching an important construction milestone.



”This project executed by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest will enable essential mission support to CMV-22 tiltrotor squadrons and the topping off ceremony culminates months of successful progress by our partner Harper Construction, said Oestereicher”



Military Construction Project P-1024 provides design, engineering, and construction of a 132,000 square-foot CMV-22 high-bay maintenance hangar at NASNI. This project supports the transition plan for the Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) mission to shift airframes from the C-2 Greyhound, to the CMV-22B Osprey. During this shift, the Squadron known as "VRC-30" will transition to "VRM-30" as the CMV-22B Osprey becomes the primary airframe for COD missions at Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI).



The $65.1 million Design-Build Construction Contract was awarded June 11, 2020 to Harper Construction Company, and is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2023.



During the topping out ceremony, members of NAVFAC Southwest, Naval Base Coronado leadership, tenant commands VRM-30 and VRM-50, and Harper Construction Company Inc. were given the opportunity to sign a beam and shoot photos with the truss at ground level, which was later crane lifted into place.



NAVFAC Southwest, located in San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity. NAVFAC Southwest personnel supports its clients with services in planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works support for U. S. Navy shore facilities, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and other federal agencies in California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.



(U.S. Navy photos by Kevin Dixon, Naval Base Coronado Public Affairs Specialist)