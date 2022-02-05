Fleet Week Sailors and Coast Guardsmen Enjoy America's Pastime

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida – Roughly 300 Sailors and Coast Guardsmen invaded loanDepot Park, the home of the Florida Marlins Monday, May 1 to enjoy the team’s Military and First Responders night at the ballpark.



The service members were from the commands participating in Fleet Week Port Everglades from May 1 – 8. Not only did they get to enjoy the action on the field, but were able to be a part of the festivities. Navy Band Southeast performed the National Anthem, USS Lassen’s crew provided the color guard, a mixed team of Sailors and Coast Guardsmen shouted out “Play Ball” to start the game, Rear Adm. John Menoni, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 2, delivered the line up card to the umpire and Navy Region Southeast Chief of Staff Capt. Gregory Smith threw out the ceremonial first pitch.



“Fleet Week represents a great moment for our organization each year as we have the tremendous honor of hosting members from the United States Coast Guard and Navy for a special day at the ballpark,” said Angela Smith, Sr. Director of Community Impact. “We would like to thank Rear Admiral John Menoni and the entire group for allowing us the opportunity to thank them for their dedication and service to our country.”



USS Lassen (DDG 82), USS Delbert Black (DDG 119) and the Coast Guard ships USCGC William Flores (WPC-1103) and USCGC Ibis (WPB-87338) are in Fort Lauderdale for the event and working with ESG2, NRSE, Coast Guard District 7 as well as other area commands for the occasion.



More than 20 service members were even invited to observe batting practice from the field as well as have an opportunity to meet one of the players, Relief Pitcher Richard Bleier. A few other players wondered by for impromptu visits as well as Marlins Manager Don Mattingly, who shook hands with all the military personnel!



It was an experience many of them will never forget.



“It was pretty cool [being on the field],” said Operations Specialist Second Class Kieren Gidderon from USS Lassen (DDG 82). “It was a crazy experience. I haven’t been to a baseball game since I was a kid. Not many people can ever say they did the Color Guard for a Major League Baseball game.”



Information on events and activities may be found by visiting https://browardnavydaysinc.org/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FleetWeekPortEverglades.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 11:42 Story ID: 419917 Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Week Sailors and Coast Guardsmen Enjoy America's Pastime, by Jay Cope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.