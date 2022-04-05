Fort Bragg Fair shatters attendance records opening weekend

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation kicked off the annual Fort Bragg Fair April 27 and had record breaking attendance over the opening weekend at the Fairgrounds.



7,359 guests attended the fair on Saturday, April 30, breaking the previous single day attendance record of 6,071 that was set in 2015. In addition, as of May 2, the attendance numbers stood at 19,795 guests, nearly a 45% increase from the three year average.



“We are very excited to be able to hold the fair event this year after its absence these past two years due to COVID-19,” said Jennifer Fayson, DFMWR special event coordinator. “The fair is a great family-friendly event that is available for anyone in the community, not just Fort Bragg, to attend.”



The fair is opens at 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and opens at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is open to the public, with easy access off Bragg Boulevard. The price of admission includes unlimited carnival rides and live entertainment. The last day of the Fair is May 8.



This year’s live entertainment is the motorcycle show “Wild Wheels Wall of Death.” The show features vintage motorcycles and racing go karts that the stunt drivers race up and around a 12-foot-vertical-wall arena.



Guests should make sure to take advantage of the $11 Customer Appreciation Special that runs 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Plus there is a Mother’s Day Special on May 8 where mothers are admitted for free when accompanied by a paying child, who is 36 inches or taller, up to age 17.



“It’s been great seeing all of the smiles on the faces of the fairgoers,” said Fayson. “It’s what these events are all about, and we can’t wait to be able to hold more quality of life events for our Soldiers, Families and community members later this year.”



For more information and pricing on the Fair go to https://bragg.armymwr.com/calendar/event/fort-bragg-fair/5408527/23406 or call 910-908-5008.

