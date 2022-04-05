Know the ins, outs for smooth PCS

Photo By Jacqueline Hill | A Fort Bragg family prepares for their permanent change of station move, April 25. PCS...... read more read more Photo By Jacqueline Hill | A Fort Bragg family prepares for their permanent change of station move, April 25. PCS season is in full swing and families across the installation are preparing to move to their new duty stations. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – It’s official. The permanent change of station season has arrived and with it comes the need to file important paperwork and schedule movers. During this stressful time, whether coming to or leaving Fort Bragg, it’s important to know some of the basic services available to Soldiers and Families.



“We know this year is more challenging than usual, and we are working to give our Soldiers and Families options, resources, and flexibility to reduce as much stress as possible,” said Gen. Edward Daly, Commanding General, Army Materiel Command.



It is anticipated that moving and storage capacity constraints will persist through the 2022 moving season based on current economic trends and supply chain congestion. To alleviate moving stress as much as possible, the Army is providing Soldiers and Families options, resources and flexibility.



The Army Community Service Relocation Readiness Program, the Installation Transportation Office, Military OneSource and the live chat function of the Army PCS Move app are all available to help Soldiers and Families navigate through the planning and moving process.



“Moving can be stressful, but you can minimize the stress and anxiety by taking control and ownership of your move early,” said Calvin Farlow, ACS relocation readiness program manager. “We are here to assist Soldiers and Families in planning their move and it’s important that your entire Family is involved step by step in the planning process.”



The relocation readiness program offers a pre-move briefing the second Tuesday of each month at the Soldier Support Center 3rd floor which provides Soldiers and Families information on the gaining installation. The briefing covers information on Tricare, housing, the transportation of household goods, government travel card, creating a PCS budget plan, pet information and much more.



The program also assists Families arriving to Fort Bragg with welcome packets, and a newcomers brief and bus tour the first Tuesday of each month at the Soldier Support Center 3rd floor. The welcome packet and newcomers brief include information about Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and other resources available on the installation. The bus tour has been on pause due to the pandemic, however, staff look forward to it returning shortly.



The ACS Relocation Office also has a lending closet located at the corner of Ord Street and Letterman Street, which can loan you pots, pans, dishes etc. until a Family’s household items arrive.



The ITO is another resource available to help navigate the moving process. It can provide guidance on personally procured moves and available options if Soldiers experience delays. It is recommended that Soldiers visit the ITO as soon as orders are received to schedule their move and receive counseling. This way, any issues and delays can be identified early.



“It’s important that Soldiers and Families know that there are options available to them if they are experiencing delays with their PCS move,” said Col. Scott Pence, Fort Bragg garrison commander. “If necessary, leadership has the option to adjust report dates within a 60-day window.”



There are several other options that are available if a Soldier experiences moving delays. One option is to have the government pick up and store the household goods until a Department of Defense moving company can move it. Another option is to receive a non-availability letter from the transportation office to use a commercial moving company with a minimum of two commercial estimates.



A third option is for Soldiers to conduct personally procured moves. These moves have been updated to have the reimbursement increased to 100% of what it would have cost the government to use a DoD moving company.



“Our people are our number one priority,” said Pence. “Moving installations and one’s Family is stressful enough. It is our duty and responsibility to take care of our service members and alleviate unnecessary stressors while offering flexibility in the moving process.”



For more information about the Relocation Readiness Program call 910-396-8683 or 910-907-3327. For more information about the Installation Transportation Office call 910-396-2163 or 910-396-5212.