Longhorns show military appreciation

The University of Texas invited the 1st Cavalry Division to attend their baseball game to show their appreciation for the service the military provides to the country in Austin on May 1.

“This is my first time throwing the first pitch at the University of Texas,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday, 1st Cavalry Division command sergeant major. “I think it is a great opportunity for us to represent the 1st Cavalry Division in the community. The First Team has had many ‘firsts’ and we are happy that this is one of ours. Events such as this, not only helps to strengthen our partnerships within Central Texas but to also show who we are.”

The ceremonial first pitch is a longstanding ritual of baseball in which a guest of honor throws a ball to mark the end of pregame festivities and the start of the game.

“This is our military appreciation game for our baseball series,” said Taylor Conaty, University of Texas assistant manager of game and event operations. “It was pretty incredible to see the vehicles you brought out. We really appreciate everything that you do and we want to make sure that you are appreciated just as much. To share that appreciation we did everything that we could to highlight you guys.”

“Strong partnerships in the community are important to me because we have Troopers who have children and spouses who are attending school, working, and are a part of the community, this is our family,” said Munday.

Staff Sgt. Kiari Mhoon, 1st Cavalry Division vocalist, sang the national anthem and our 1st Cavalry Division Band played multiple songs during the game. The crowd joined in on singing ‘Take Me out to the Ball Game.’

“We want to make sure that we support you guys as much as you support us by showing our support during military appreciation games,” said Conaty. “This is just a small token of what we can do to make sure you guys know that we appreciate you here as you are protecting us throughout the country.”

“The percentage of Americans who have served or are currently serving is relatively small,” concluded Munday. “Trust by the American people is the part of the foundation of the Army. Every day that we are in the community positively reaching people we can strengthen that foundation through partnerships with events like this.”

Grinning children climbed into the Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) that Diablo Troop, 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment brought and asked the Troopers many questions about the Army.

The University of Texas said they have begun planning another military appreciation game in the fall during football season to highlight.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 20:13 Story ID: 419883 Location: AUSTIN, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Longhorns show military appreciation, by SSG Ashley Dotson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.