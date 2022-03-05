U.S. Army Cyber Command welcomes new commanding general

Photo By Joseph McClammy | Lt. Gen. Maria B. Barrett accepts command of U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) as she...... read more read more Photo By Joseph McClammy | Lt. Gen. Maria B. Barrett accepts command of U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) as she receives the command's colors from Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command, director of the National Security Agency and chief of the Central Security Service, in a ceremony at Fort Gordon, Ga., May 3, 2022. (Photo by Joseph McClammy) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Gen. Maria B. Barrett assumed command of U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) in a ceremony at Fort Gordon, Ga., May 3, 2022.



Barrett succeeds Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty to become the ARCYBER’s fifth commanding general since its activation in 2010. Following the change of command ceremony Fogarty, who led the organization since May 2018, retired from the Army after nearly 39 years of service.



After passing the ARCYBER colors to Barrett, U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville spoke about the value of ARCYBER in today’s strategic environment.



"We serve with the world's greatest cyber warriors. They're here and throughout the country, and they make a huge difference every single day … And so today is more than a ceremony about just passing the colors,” he said. “It's a chance to recognize this command and the men and women who make it great. Because in our profession, winning matters, and when we send our United States Army somewhere, when we send our cyber warriors somewhere, we're not going to participate, we're not going to try hard, we're going to win, because there's no second place or honorable mention in combat.”



McConville thanked Fogarty for his inspirational leadership, technical expertise and unwavering professionalism as ARCYBER commander and welcomed Barrett, calling her the right person at the right time to lead the command to the next level.



Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command, director of the National Security Agency, chief of the Central Security Service, and a former ARCYBER commander, said he is amazed at what the command has achieved in just over a decade.



"As I was listening to the history of Army Cyber I was struck by how much this command has done in its short 12-year history,” he said. “More so, how much the Army has done in cyber, leading the joint force. It's no exaggeration that they are across the spectrum of conflict in cyberspace. Army Cyber has been decisively engaged against our adversaries every day, in competition, crisis and conflict.”



Nakasone echoed McConville’s praise of Fogarty’s leadership in building and harnessing the capabilities of the command and its people, and his assurance that Barrett will continue to lead ARCYBER at the forefront of operations in the rapidly and constantly evolving information dimension.



“We're pleased to have you lead this magnificent group of Soldiers and civilians,” he told Barrett. “Their future is yours to shape, lead and oversee ... we look forward to your work. Great units are commanded by great leaders, but we also know that great leaders are able to rise to the occasion because of the greatness of those that they lead.”



In her remarks, Barrett said she is humbled by the trust and confidence she has been placed in her to lead ARCYBER. She thanked Fogarty for his commitment and mentorship, adding that she has little doubt that thanks to his reputation for delivering outcomes she is taking the helm of a great and dynamic organization. She said she is honored to serve on the ARCYBER team, and is looking forward to working with the command’s military, legislative and community leaders and partners to advance the evolution and integration of Army cyber capabilities.



“For those of us in the Army, we've met that call to serve in our own specific way and it's a privilege,” she said. “We know in our hearts that wearing the uniform of your nation, seeing U.S. Army above your heart, is the highest privilege that we dedicate ourselves to each day. .... It remains my highest honor to serve alongside you, and I can't wait to continue the tradition of excellence of Army Cyber Command as the world's premier digital force.”



U.S. Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts cyberspace operations, electromagnetic warfare, and information operations, ensuring decision dominance and freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information dimension, while denying the same to our adversaries.



