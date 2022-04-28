NMCP HELPS SHAPE THE FUTURE

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 28, 2022) –Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) staff used their expertise as care providers in a unique way on April 28. Instead of caring for the sick and wounded, they were educating and inspiring the future of our country.



NMCP has partnered with Manor High School in Portsmouth, Virginia, and other local high schools, to provide mentorship, community building and education opportunities in the medical field for the students.



“This is a great chance to get out and show these kids what could be in their future if they want it,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Phillips, a volunteer who ran the Stop the Bleed station at the event. He explained Stop the Bleed provides those with the ability to recognize life-threatening bleeding in someone who is injured and effectively assist that person in saving a life.



The team set up shop in the gymnasium and got to work demonstrating several medical procedures including intravenous therapy, sutures, CPR and ultrasounds. At every station the students were invited to take part in practical applications of the skill sets demonstrated.



One student explained they look forward to events like this because it motivates them to continue making good grades and putting forth the effort so they can one day be the ones giving back.



“Seeing these kids smiling faces and their enthusiasm for the work is part of what drives me,” said Lt. Cmdr. Abiola Babawale, a volunteer and coordinator.



As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 14:52 Story ID: 419865 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCP HELPS SHAPE THE FUTURE, by PO2 Donald White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.