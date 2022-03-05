Pyramid Battalion trains for logistical readiness

Soldiers assigned to 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, trained to sustain and support logistic readiness during their recent field training exercise April 19-22, 2022 at Fort Stewart, Georgia.



“This was a battalion-led rehearsal for two key real world support missions we have coming up in June,” said Lt. Col Jonathan Daniels, the commander of the 87th DSSB. “The first one is the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducting their Exportable Combat Training Center rotation and we’ve been tasked to provide the echelon above Brigade logistical support.”



The field training exercise falls in line with the 3rd DSB’s Provider vision by maintaining trained, disciplined and fit Soldiers in order to support the 3rd ID and total Army integration by providing levels of logistic support to reserve component forces.



“The training helps improve readiness for large scale combat operations and big theater operations,” said Sgt. 1st Class Cedric Williams a petroleum supply specialist assigned to 135th QM Co. “Being that fuel is one of the biggest gaps in the Army, this helps the Soldiers get a good knowledge of big operations when it comes to petroleum supply.”



In addition to providing support to the 48th IBCT’s XCTC rotation, the training also allowed the Soldiers within the DSSB to prepare to support the upcoming Quartermaster Liquid Logistics exercise in conjunction with reserve component forces form across the country.



“It is important because it allows the NCOs and the Soldiers to get a chance to learn more about the fuel system supply point, how to put it together and take it apart just in case we get deployed to a combat environment,” said Sgt. Chayse Madison a petroleum supply specialist assigned to 135th Quartermaster Company, 87th DSSB. “The Soldiers need to learn which hoses go where, how big the berms and bags are and how to set it up all within a tactical environment.”



The training exercise profits Soldiers by giving them additional hands-on experience in case they have to apply their knowledge to real world operations.



“The training also gives the Soldiers and leadership a chance to see how we will react in a tactical environment to improve our readiness and effectiveness so we know what to do when we are back in Garrison,” said Madison.



In preparation to the field training, the Soldiers conducted training in in a garrison environment to develop proficiency in the systems they would employ during their FTX.



“A lot of training leading up to the field exercise involved knowing our pumps, our 350-gallon per minute pumps, learning our M969’s (fuel tankers) and how to set up our fuel system,” said Williams. “As far as our valves and hoses, we had to learn and teach our Soldiers the correct way to fit them while also giving them the full understanding of the layout.”



While conducting the training, the 87th faced challenges and developed solution to ensure their success in combating problems that may arise in future training by utilizing emerging modernization efforts and equipment.



“The biggest challenge that we faced was our communications,” said Daniels. “We did execute a communication exercise before the FTX, but we did have issues while we were out there. We’re anticipating the joint battle command-platform system at the end of July and once we get our systems we’ll aggressively begin getting after the new training.”



Though 87th DSSB faced challenges during the training, they also acknowledged the highlights that led to a successful training event.



“All the companies did extremely well getting after their individual and battle tasks to support company mission essential tasks,” said Daniels.

“The biggest highlight was the establishment of the 120,000 gallon FSSP because everyone had a visual of the size and the amount of land it takes to establish one of those systems. Within two of our companies in this battalion we have a total of 12 FSSPs. Seeing one set up allows leaders to visualize how much space is required if they needed to set up all 12 FSSPs.”



Along with the Provider guidance maintaining trained, disciplined and fit Soldiers in order to support the 3rd ID, the Provider Brigade Soldiers are also tasked to foster a culture of ownership, respect, trust, discipline and pride where everyone takes care of each other.



“The biggest thing is really getting after the brigade commander’s and CG’s (commanding general) priorities building well-trained cohesive teams,” said Daniels. “So, FTXs are a great opportunity to build those shared experiences and hardships while also strengthening the bonds within our teams, sections, squads and platoons. The other biggest takeaway is of course providing the sets and reps because that’s how we sustain our training proficiency. That, for me, is the most important thing of all.”



The experienced obtained from this training will be utilized in later missions to continue to build proficiency and provide the world class logistic support the Provider Brigade is known for.



“I’m very proud of the team,” said Daniels. “They did a great job the last couple months providing pusher support to get the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team out the door and simultaneously deploying one of our own companies. To be able to pivot from there and then get back into our field training exercises as we prepare to support the 48th and QUILEX and then later on to go to NTC rotation.”

