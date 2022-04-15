FFI Course Graduation

Photo By Cpl. Mackenzie Binion | U.S. Marines attend a Force Fitness Instructor course graduation on Camp Pendleton,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Mackenzie Binion | U.S. Marines attend a Force Fitness Instructor course graduation on Camp Pendleton, California, April 15, 2022. Force Fitness Instructors are the commander's subject matter experts in developing fitness training plans that are holistic, progressive, and optimize physical performance tailored to unit missions and individual needs. The intent of the FFI Program is to maximize physical fitness by integrating evidence-based systematic physical training, injury prevention, and nutrition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Binion) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – U.S. Marines graduated from a Force Fitness Instructor course at the 1st Marine Logistics Group headquarters building, April 15, 2022.

The 1st MLG FFI course increased the Force Fitness Instructor capabilities within 1st MLG and I Marine Expeditionary Force to achieve, maintain, and improve physical performance levels in support of the 1st MLG Peak Performance Order and I MEF Resiliency Order.

Force Fitness Instructors are the commander's subject matter experts in developing fitness training plans that are holistic, progressive, and optimize physical performance tailored to unit missions and individual needs.

The intent of the FFI Program is to maximize physical fitness by integrating evidence-based systematic physical training, injury prevention, and nutrition. The end state of the program is the optimization of individual and unit physical fitness plans that create a more capable and combat ready force.

"1st MLG's FFI Course succeeded in creating 32 FFIs for units across I MEF, which were in much need of them,” said 1st Lt. Devin Strouse, the 1st MLG fitness manager. “This course has also set the stage for future mobile training courses to be conducted on Camp Pendleton to support units on the West Coast."

The Martial Arts and Fitness Center of Excellence hosts three FFI Courses per year limiting output of FFIs to Marine Corps units.

This mobile training team created the opportunity for the MAFCE staff to provide an additional FFI Course this fiscal year and allowed participating units to train their Marines at no cost. With low staffing of FFIs across the Fleet Marine Force being a challenge, sending Marines to the MAFCE was a huge success and will provide great return on investment to I MEF.

"As Force Fitness Instructors, we are excited to take the skills we have learned over the last 7 weeks back to our companies and battalions in the fleet to implement the new fitness methodologies structured in functional exercise science that have been proven to be beneficial for the individual Marine and overall physical well-being of units,” said Staff Sgt Charlie Garcia, a warehouse chief with Combat Logistics Battalion 1, CLR-1, 1st MLG. “Physical Training should be an enjoyable yet challenging experience that includes well rounded programs of strength, endurance, mobility, speed and agility while encompassing the most vital aspect of injury prevention."

These FFIs have been provided specific training in all facets of the Marine Corps Physical Fitness Program, as well as the most current science concerning physical conditioning, fitness programing, general nutrition, and injury prevention. In addition to supporting commanders and individual fitness programs, FFIs are part of an interconnected network of experts across the Corps sharing information, observations, and best practices with each other, the Force Fitness Readiness Center, and the Force Fitness Division of Training and Education Command.