U.S. Soldiers, Polish Allies participate in Abrams Operations Summit

DRAWSKO POMORSKIE TRAINING AREA, Poland – Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division hosted an Abrams operations summit with their Polish counterparts from April 26 to 28, 2022.



The summit introduced Polish Army leaders to U.S. Army systems and procedures that support successful Abrams Operations at the company level. Participating Polish soldiers familiarized themselves with Abrams capabilities, tactics, sustainment operations, and master gunner operations.



Day one consisted of classroom instruction, in which Polish soldiers learned about officer and noncommissioned officer development, crew management, training management, operational facilities, and maintenance, ending with a live demonstration of how an Abrams tank operates in the field.



The following day started with sessions covering practical gunnery exercises and field maintenance and sustainment panels. Throughout the day, Polish service members were also given live demonstrations on range operations, recovery operations, service station resupply, and refueling while on the move.



The summit concluded with a leader panel on mobility operations and subject matter expert discussions on combined arms breaching operations. U.S. Army Soldiers gave live demonstrations on a combined arms breach and joint assault bridge laying.



“We developed the Abrams Operations Summit in conjunction with the Polish Land Forces to be the first step in a series of events we’re going to do to introduce the Abrams tank platform to the Polish forces,” said U.S. Army Col. Geoffrey Norman, deputy commanding officer for support of the 1st Infantry Division. “The purpose of the summit was to introduce the Polish Land Forces to how the U.S. Army operates with the Abrams tank.”



“We’re thankful for the cooperation during the operations summit because this event helps us understand what are the needs of this equipment and how to implement that in our structures,” said Polish Land Forces 1st Lt. Kamil Gromadzinski, a company commander with the 1st Warsaw Brigade.



"The Abrams Summit represents an important step in familiarizing and subsequently integrating the Abrams tank into the Polish Army," said Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, commanding general of V Corps. "This is a big deal. Fielding this combat vehicle will not only increase their lethality, it will improve our collective interoperability and combat capability while further enhancing the partnership we have with Polish Land Forces.”



This summer, about 250 tank crews will attend the Tank Training academy, a program to become certified on the incoming tanks, enhancing interoperability and deepening the U.S. commitment to its Allies and partners.



The Polish army purchased 250 M1A2 Abrams tanks and the necessary maintenance equipment and training to replace its aging Soviet-era armored equipment. The sale, approved by U.S. Congress in February 2022, will see the first delivery of tanks around 2024, with a handful of tanks being delivered early for training.



The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces.

