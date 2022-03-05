Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP WSS invites defense acquisition workforce to free strategic supplier management webcast

    MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Story by Angela King-Sweigart 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – NAVSUP Weapons System Support is inviting the defense acquisition workforce community and members of the public to attend a free online webcast entitled “NAVSUP WSS Secrets to Success: Strategic Supplier Management” Tuesday, May 10 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is required at the following link: https://teams.microsoft.com/registration/RL4hHDUkv0m8H8ujFxhwWA%2cuGEEmYhCu0ernDfbuSizHA%2ceFyNTOFNsEaeSZIGdB9LTQ%2cSj0cYFyamk2ab94HTyuccQ%2cRLUi75zWKUaoe1tIH14KKg%2cKWM3zgcZdEuPK32TI-nKLg?mode=read&tenantId=1c21be44-2435-49bf-bc1f-cba317187058

    Speaker Beth Ann Moody, Strategic Supplier Management aviation site lead, will present how NAVSUP WSS approaches Strategic Supplier Management through a collaborative technique focused on long-term relationships with suppliers.

    The presentation assumes no prior knowledge and will cover some of the basics on how NAVSUP is deploying its strategic supplier management framework. The presentation will conclude with a questions and answer session.

    This is the second in a series of webinars hosted by U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support with the support of the Defense Acquisition University. The series is intended to inform federal acquisition, technology, and logistics professionals with a variety of relevant topics on which NAVSUP WSS personnel can provide expert knowledge. The series is held quarterly on the second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m.

