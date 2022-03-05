49th Medical Support Squadron inactivates

The 49th Medical Support Squadron held its inactivation ceremony on April 29, 2022, at Club Holloman on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico.



Almost 20 years after its activation on Sept. 1, 1994, the 49th MDSS was inactivated as part of the basic medical squadron reform occurring across the Air Force Medical Service.



The 49th MDSS will integrate into the 49th Healthcare Operations Squadron and will focus on family and retiree care. The 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron will focus primarily on patient care and readiness for active duty personnel.



“Although in constant change, we work day in and day out to improve and update military medicine,” said Col. Valerie Castle, 49th Medical Group commander. “The 49th MDSS has been in continuous service to the Airmen, family members and beneficiaries of Team Holloman.”



The 49th MDSS has earned the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award in 1995, 1996, 1998 and 1999. Recently, the MDSS was an integral part of Holloman’s COVID-19 response and operations; the unit also supported Operation Allies Welcome and more recently led the change in the group’s transition to the Military Health System Genesis.



Calling back on the squadron’s motto, “The Best Support The Rest,” Castle praised the Airmen of the MDSS. “The unsung heroes of the support flights, is where the magic happens,” she said.

