    Sector Buffalo transfers authorities to EPA Region II Oswego oil discharge

    OSWEGO, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    At this time, the shoreline cleanup in the harbor is complete. The Coast Guard and EPA routinely collaborate on
    pollution threats through the National Contingency Plan. Each agency provides various capabilities and
    expertise to serve the American public.

    The EPA is highly trained to oversee ongoing incident response actions, which will now consist of soil
    remediation efforts. Capitalizing on continued interagency cooperation, the EPA will retain members of the
    Coast Guard National Strike Force, a special team of pollution responders, to remain on the response. This
    collaboration ensures a smooth transition from one agency to another and retains a vast array of experience and
    capabilities on the response.

    Capt. Lexia Littlejohn, Commander, Sector Buffalo, extends sincere appreciation to all of the local, state,
    federal and commercial entities associated with the response and commends them for their unrelenting
    dedication and commitment to protecting the environment.

    Media is invited to schedule follow-up interviews with the Sector Buffalo Public Affairs Officer at (716)
    860-2148 or via email at Sean.P.Dolan@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022
    Story ID: 419810
    Location: OSWEGO, NY, US 
    USCG
    Oil Spill
    EPA
    Oswego
    Sector Buffalo

