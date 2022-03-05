Sector Buffalo transfers authorities to EPA Region II Oswego oil discharge

At this time, the shoreline cleanup in the harbor is complete. The Coast Guard and EPA routinely collaborate on

pollution threats through the National Contingency Plan. Each agency provides various capabilities and

expertise to serve the American public.



The EPA is highly trained to oversee ongoing incident response actions, which will now consist of soil

remediation efforts. Capitalizing on continued interagency cooperation, the EPA will retain members of the

Coast Guard National Strike Force, a special team of pollution responders, to remain on the response. This

collaboration ensures a smooth transition from one agency to another and retains a vast array of experience and

capabilities on the response.



Capt. Lexia Littlejohn, Commander, Sector Buffalo, extends sincere appreciation to all of the local, state,

federal and commercial entities associated with the response and commends them for their unrelenting

dedication and commitment to protecting the environment.



Media is invited to schedule follow-up interviews with the Sector Buffalo Public Affairs Officer at (716)

860-2148 or via email at Sean.P.Dolan@uscg.mil.



-USCG-

