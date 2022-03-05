Comprehensive Environmental Restoration Contract Awarded

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic awarded a $400,000,000 cost-plus-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineering contract May 2 for comprehensive long-term environmental action services.



The work to be performed provides program management and technical environmental services in support of the Department of the Navy’s Environmental Restoration Program, Munitions Response Program, and other similar programs throughout the entire NAVFAC Atlantic area of operations.



The initial $200,000 task order is for architect engineering services at the Program Management Office in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by March 2023. Fiscal 2022 environmental restoration, (Navy) (ER, (N), funds on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Work will primarily involve environmental studies required to support remedial decision-making and designs for Navy and Marine Corps contaminated sites under remediation in accordance with the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act and/or the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.



This contract provides essential technical resources to meet the challenges of the Navy's Environmental Restoration Program and Munitions Response Program for cleaning up Navy and Marine Corps installations to reduce the risk to human health and the environment in a cost-effective and sustainable manner,” Walter Bell, P.E. NAVFAC Atlantic program manager. “The professional services provided under this contract will provide a foundation for the Navy to competently meet its commitment to identify and investigate former waste disposal sites on military property, selecting a remedy and design, when necessary.”



Efforts under this contract may also include remediation of sites contaminated with munitions and explosives of concern and petroleum, oil, or lubricants. Additionally, this contract may include: efforts in support of assessments, studies, investigations, and remedial designs for other environmental programs such as air, water, waste water, solid waste, asbestos and hazardous substance/waste management, range sustainability environmental assessment program, and complex compliance requirements requiring the integration of knowledge from several media and statutes in the United States and abroad. This contract may also involve efforts in support of expedited response actions, sites impacted by general radioactive material, and other emerging contaminants.



This contract was competitively procured via the Beta.Sam.gov contract opportunities website with five proposals received. Resolution Consultants, an AECOM-EnSafe Inc. joint venture based in Los Angeles, California, was awarded the contract with future task orders to be primarily funded by ER, (N).



Future work will be performed in, but not limited to: Florida (15%), Maine (14%), New Jersey (10%), Indiana (9%), Massachusetts (9%), New York (8%), Texas (8%), Pennsylvania (5%), Rhode Island (5%), South Carolina (4%), Illinois (3%), Mississippi (3%), Alabama (2%), Connecticut (2%), Georgia (1%), Louisiana (1%), Tennessee (1%), and is expected to be completed by May 2027.



NAVFAC Atlantic is the contracting activity (N62470-22-D-0005).



For more news from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, visit https://www.navy.mil/naval-facilities-engineering-command/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 07:59 Story ID: 419807 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Comprehensive Environmental Restoration Contract Awarded, by JC Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.