NAVSUP supports USS Arlington's Iceland port visit with husbanding services contract

Husbanding services encompass the critical elements of logistics support required by U.S. Navy vessels when they visit commercial and military ports around the world. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella's (NAVSUP FLCSI's) Global Multiple Award Husbanding Contract (GMAC) enables the command's contracting specialists to partner with European husbanding service providers (HSPs) to support requirements for U.S. maritime forces participating in various bilateral and joint exercises across Africa and Europe, including the High North.



As the U.S. Sixth Fleet-led exercise Northern Viking 22 (VK22) drew to an end in mid-April, NAVSUP FLCSI's contracting team leveraged the GMAC to procure husbanding services for one of the exercise participants, USS Arlington (LPD 24), during a scheduled port visit April 14, 2022 in Reykjavik, Iceland.



Some of the husbanding goods and services procured for the port visit included pilot and tug services, mobile crane and manlift services, mobile crane equipment, potable water, ship brow, x-ray scanner with trained operators, cell phones and transportation vehicles.



"The GMAC proved to be the ideal contracting vehicle for the port visit as it allowed for a number of administrative efficiencies resulting in minimizing the risks of increased costs and poor service," said Robert DeAngelis, NAVSUP FLCSI contract specialist.



As part of his role, DeAngelis was boots-on-the ground in Reykjavik during the port visit.



"I met with local port authorities to inquire on the services and local support, assessed the competency and perceived effectiveness of port security," said DeAngelis. "Furthermore, I was able to dynamically authorize needed service changes, with the U.S. Sixth Fleet contracting officer's representative, the ship's supply officer and HSP vendor. This fluid support allowed us to take advantage of cost saving initiatives and expand support for the ship in real time."



Besides contracting support, one of FLCSI's logistics support officers hand-delivered critical parts to the ARG's embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU).



"Our ability to support port visits at strategically significant High North locations, such as Reykjavik, is a concrete example of NAVSUP's expanding capabilities delivering operational readiness to the Fleet where and when our Warfighters need it," said Capt. Douglas S. MacKenzie, NAVSUP FLCSI commanding officer. "This successful port visit also demonstrates how our logisticians and contracting professionals make a crucial contribution to enhancing logistics interoperability and engagement with our Allies in the region. In this case, the Icelandic Coast Guard and the Icelandic commercial husbanding service provider industry."



Assigned to the USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), Arlington joined six NATO Allied Nations during VK22 to strengthen interoperability and force readiness, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap.



After the port visit, the 22nd MEU participated in a bilateral training event with the Kingdom of Norway's Armed Forces to strengthen U.S. and Norway interoperability ensuring collective capabilities and steadfast partnerships among NATO allies and partners.



The Kearsarge ARG and embarked the 22nd MEU are under the command and control of Task Force 61/2. Arlington's presence in the High North is a demonstration of the U.S. Navy's continued commitment to collective defense of the European region and reinforces the strong bond between the U.S. and Iceland.







NAVSUP serves as the Department of the Navy's lead for all husbanding services contracts. FLCSI is one of NAVSUP's eight globally-positioned commands that provides for the full range of solutions for logistics, business and support services to the U.S. Naval, Joint, NATO and Allied Forces across 14 enduring and forward operating sites; forward contingency and cooperative security locations in 13 countries in Europe and Africa.



U.S. Naval Forces Europe, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

