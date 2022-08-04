NAVFAC Marianas Hosts Weight Handling Equipment Industry Outreach

In collaboration with the Guam Contractors Association (GCA), Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas met with current and prospective contractors to provide an overview regarding the Navy’s contractor crane operating permit process.



“During site visits to different construction sites, we realized that there was some confusion regarding the permit process and requirements of critical lift plans,” said Charles Chittim, NAVFAC Marianas Weight Handling Equipment (WHE) program manager. “With a better understanding of these requirements, we hope we can decrease deficiencies and improve the efficacy of the contractor crane process.”



More than 50 contractors from 17 companies on island were in attendance as the NAVFAC Marianas team reviewed the permit process and lift plan requirements on NAVFAC projects, contractor crane issues and accidents, and began discussion on developing a standardization lift plan for contractors.



“This is a great opportunity to being a dialogue between the contracting community and NAVFAC Marianas to address topics of common concern before they become problematic issues,” said GCA President James Martinez. “An open dialogue will enable solving any potential problems before they occur, similar to the ‘near miss’ program at NAVFAC Marianas Safety.”



Chittim and his team plan to host more industry outreach events with GCA in the future based on response from the WHE community.



“It was great to have an open forum at the end to get honest feedback from the Guam weigh handling community,” he said. “The community gave me some feedback that I will take back to the command to implement improvements in our contractor crane processes.”

