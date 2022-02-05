Eagle River High School designated the 2022 Purple Star School

Eagle River High School in Eagle River, Alaska was designated the 2022 Purple Star School on April 15, 2022. The Purple Star Award is an annual designation given in April, the Month of the Military Child, to military friendly schools based on criteria established by the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development’s Purple Star Advisory Board.



The Eagle River High School met all of the qualifications for the designation, including maintaining a dedicated page on its website with resources for military families, having a functioning Youth Sponsorship club, having a Military Family Point of Contact, and having at least one additional activity that supports military families.



“This award shows there is a commitment by local schools to recognize the unique needs of military students and commit their support to these students and their families,” said Adele Daniels, the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson school liaison program manager. “The award is valid for three years, after which a school will have to reapply for Purple Star status.”



Although this program can be found in other states, the 2021-2022 school year was the first time the award has been given in Alaska, Daniels said.



Children of service members can experience multiple moves during their parent’s career, often during the school year, which can have an impact on their academics and create unique educational needs. These difficulties come with being part of a military family, but school resources, events, and designations can help to alleviate the challenges they face.



Installation school liaisons are familiar with local schools and communities and can assist with the educational challenges that the military can create. They also assist local schools with information on military culture and lifestyle, allowing them to better serve their military students.



“The education of the military student is considered a quality-of-life issue by our nation’s military leaders,” said Daniels. “The role of the school liaison is to assist with the transitions of these students.”



The Purple Star Award recognized Eagle River High School as military friendly with good resources, helping to support students and families with military ties.

