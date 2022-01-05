First Team Builds Partnership With Field Day

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ashley Dotson | “I think maintaining a partnership in the community is important because Copperas...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ashley Dotson | “I think maintaining a partnership in the community is important because Copperas Cove is so closely tied with Fort Hood,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Esteban Alvarado, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division command sergeant major as the unit volunteered at their Adopted School Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy in Copperas Cove, Texas on April 29 to host field day. “I tell my Soldiers all the time that this is our family. The vast majority of the students here are children of Soldiers and veterans. It is very important to build a strong bond at an early age so that when we are not here and we are away at training or deployed across the globe, we know that our family is being taken care of back here at home.” see less | View Image Page

Troopers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion (HHBN), 1st Cavalry Division volunteered at their Adopted School Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy in Copperas Cove, Texas on April 29 to host field day.

“I think maintaining a partnership in the community is important because Copperas Cove is so closely tied with Fort Hood,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Esteban Alvarado, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division command sergeant major. “I tell my Soldiers all the time that this is our family. The vast majority of the students here are children of Soldiers and veterans. It is very important to build a strong bond at an early age so that when we are not here and we are away at training or deployed across the globe, we know that our family is being taken care of back here at home.”

During the day, Troopers assisted with running the lanes and many 4-year-olds with smiles across their faces challenged them to race through the events with all of the students.

“I think it is so important for us to have Soldiers doing events with us,” said Leah Miller, Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy principle. “Our kids are only 4 but most of them are connected to the military and the ones who are not, know that the Army base is here and they know that Soldiers are protecting us. Some of them it might be their first time to get up close and personal with a Soldier and see that they are a normal working dads and moms.”

Since taking responsibility of HHBN, Alvarado said that this is his first Adopt-A-School event.

“Lt. Col. Woodington (HHBN commander) and I have started planning on how we can build strong bonds with our partnerships within the community,” said Alvarado. “Field day went great and we enjoyed joining in on the fun.”

“We loved having everyone here today,” said Miller. “We have plans to have the Soldiers come out once a month next year to read books with us and everything that they can. I think it is important for our kids to see those really good role models. Even at this age, many of them talk about wanting to join the military when they are older.”

Many of the students excitedly thanked the Troopers for coming to their field day and said that they cannot wait to see them next month.

Alvarado said that he plans to be very actively involved with the partnership with Mae Stevens and looks forward to future events.

“Next month, we have planned a water event that they will conclude the school year with and we have begun planning on how we will welcome the new students to the school as they arrive in August,” said Alvarado.

Activities like this, promote cooperation between the unit and their surrounding communities.