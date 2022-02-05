Presidio of Monterey kicks off use of Army maintenance site

Courtesy Photo | Users can use Digital Garrison to link to the new Army Maintenance Application (ArMA)....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Users can use Digital Garrison to link to the new Army Maintenance Application (ArMA). Housing and barracks residents are able to sign up and access the new system through Digital Garrison or at https://www.armymaintenance.com. see less | View Image Page

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (May 2, 2022) – As of today, members of the U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey community are able to report maintenance requests online through the Army Maintenance Activity, or ArMA, website.



Once community members register for an account, they can submit service requests through a computer or smartphone 24 hours a day, seven days a week, said Michael Benson, business manager for the Directorate of Public Works, U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey.



This development impacts individuals living in the barracks on the Presidio and employees who work on PoM and Ord Military Community. Those who reside at OMC or La Mesa Village will continue to submit their work order requests through The Parks at Monterey Bay. The Parks at Monterey Bay has their own reporting system and that will remain the same.



Previously, community members have submitted work orders on PoM via phone call to the operations and maintenance division in the Directorate of Public Works. This change improves DPW’s ability to most efficiently and effectively respond to work order requests on the installation.



ArMA allows users to include photos, contact numbers and detailed information about the issue to ensure technicians arrive quickly and fully prepared, Benson said. Users will also receive a tracking number immediately without having to wait for a service representative to call back.



In addition, users can also check status updates of their service issues, submit questions, comments or responses, and complete automated customer satisfaction surveys, Benson said.



Users can access ArMA by typing “armymaintenance.com” into their browsers or by linking to it from Digital Garrison, the Army’s enterprise mobile app for installation services, Benson said.



The website streamlines the maintenance process because DPW’s service technicians can now receive work orders directly from individual service members and civilians, rather than using a barracks manager or supervisor as a go-between to submit the work order, Benson said.



ArMA users will find the website user friendly, Benson said, and a plus to the system is that users will find it at other bases even after they leave PoM.



It is important to note that the process for emergency work order requests remains the same, Benson said. For any requests impacting life, health or safety, people should immediately call the emergency work order phone number at (831) 644-0400, option one.



As of today, community members may submit all maintenance work order requests across PoM via www.armymaintenance.com/arma. For more information about this change and how to set up your ArMA account visit https://home.army.mil/monterey/index.php/army-maintenance-activity-arma. In addition, people can find a link to the ArMA site through the Digital Garrison app.



U.S. Army Installation Management Command, which oversees the management of Army installations throughout the world, is expanding use of the site across each of the 73 installations it manages. Aligned with Army modernization efforts, ArMA digitizes the work order process for all Army-owned facilities with a centralized system for submission and tracking.



“Automation of the maintenance-customer relationship is at the core of what we are doing,” said Doug Enfield, ArMA program manager for IMCOM. “Customers expect this. This is part of the Army operating in the information age – not just for housing but for all facilities on the installation, which is what we call fence-to-fence.”